Genshin Impact Ancient Jade Pendant Puzzle and Jade Fragment locations

Ancient Jade Pendant is a new puzzle in Genshin Impact that can be found inside a ruin in the Chizhang Wall, Chenyu Vale. You can get two Luxurious Chests and Common Chests and two hidden achievements by solving the puzzle. However, you must first find two Fragrant Woods and two Jade Fragments and offer them to the mechanisms at the ruin.

This article will cover the locations of all the required items and guide you on how to solve the Ancient Jade Pendant puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Ancient Jade Pendant Genshin Impact puzzle guide

The Ancient Jade Pendant is located inside a ruin in Chizhang Wall. To unlock it, you must find two Fragrant Woods and offer them to the Diffuser Inscription. You can obtain these items by solving a few puzzles.

Fragrant Wood "Chizhang" location in Genshin Impact

Fragrant Wood "Chizhang" location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Fragrant Wood at a ruin located south of the Statue of The Seven in Chizhang Wall. Once you get there, defeat all the mobs, or they will keep getting in the way. In any case, you must solve the puzzle by placing the pillars in their original spots.

Place the first pillar behind the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first pillar on the opposite side of the Ruin Hunter. Use the adeptal energy to pick it up and place it behind the Precious Chest.

Place the second pillar at the bottom of the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Walk down the stairs to find the second pillar inside a locked room next to a Time Trial. The wall is broken from the side, so get in from there. Collect the pillar and place it on the platform at the bottom of the stairs.

Defeat the Ruin Hunter to get the last pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

The final piece is located in the space below the Ruin Hunter. Start by interacting with the mob and defeat it. Once done, retrieve the pillar and place it on the platform before the Precious Chest. Finally, interact with the diffuser to obtain the Fragrant Wood "Chizhang." You can also collect the chest for 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Fragrant Wood "Huangcong" location in Genshin Impact

Fragrant Wood "Huangcong" location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the ruin southeast of the Chizhang Wall to get the Fragrant Wood "Huangcong." Once you get there, defeat all the Treasure Hoarders in this area.

Place the first pillar on the platform next to it (Image via HoYoverse)

Pick up the first pillar and place it on the platform next to it. This will unlock the room below the stairs.

Place both pillars near the stairs (Image via HoYoverse)

Head in to collect the second pillar and place it on the platform at the bottom of the stairs on the other side. Next, pick up the first pillar and put it on the platform above the stairs. This will open the gate to another room where you will find the third pillar.

Use this image as a reference to place the pillars (Image via HoYoverse)

Pick up the third pillar and climb the stairs leading to the diffuser. Next, turn around and place it on the first platform from the bottom. Grab the second pillar and place it on the second platform. Finally, place the first pillar on the platform near the diffuser. Finally, interact with the diffuser to collect the Fragrant Wood "Huangcong."

Jade Fragment locations in Genshin Impact

Jade Fragment (Left) location

First Jade Fragment location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint west of the Statue of The Seven in Chizhang Wall and head east. You will find Jade Fragment (Left) at the building near the cave.

Jade Fragment (Right) location

Jade Fragment (Right) location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the Jade Fragment (Right) in Carp's Rest, which can only be accessed after completing Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest in Genshin Impact.

How to use Fragrant Woods and Jade Fragments in Genshin Impact

Offer the Fragrant Woods (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting all the items, head to the Diffuser Inscription in Chizhang Wall and offer both Fragrant Woods to open the gate of the ruin. Enter it and defeat the Ruin Grader to unlock the two Common Chests and one Luxurious Chest, worth a total of 14 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Offer the Jade Fragments (Image via HoYoverse)

Offer Jade Fragments to the Ancient Jade Pendant and use the adeptal energy. This will teleport you to another location.

Two hidden achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

Head straight and use adeptal energy to unlock two hidden achievements titled The Mural Veil and A Ruined Tale and one Luxurious Chest.

This concludes the Genshin Impact guide to solve the Ancient Jade Pendant puzzle.