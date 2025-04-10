Genshin Impact announces 5.5 second half banner characters and weapons

The first half of Genshin Impact 5.5 is almost drawing to a close, and will soon be followed by the second phase featuring new banners, events, and quests. HoYoverse has now announced the characters and weapons that will be featured in the second half of the Genshin Impact 5.5 banners. While the two 5-star rate-up characters for phase II — Xilonen and Venti — had already been revealed, the 4-star characters and the weapons included in these banners have now also been confirmed.

Ad

This article takes a look at all the characters and weapons that players can pull for in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact 5.5 phase II banner characters

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The banners in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 will go live on April 15, 2025, at 8 PM, and will be available until May 6, 2025, 2:59 PM. The following characters will be featured on these banners:

Xilonen (5-star Geo - Sword)

(5-star Geo - Sword) Venti (5-star Anemo - Bow)

(5-star Anemo - Bow) Faruzan (4-star Anemo - Bow)

(4-star Anemo - Bow) Beidou (4-star Electro - Claymore)

(4-star Electro - Claymore) Yanfei (4-star Pyro - Catalyst)

This will be Xilonen's first rerun banner following her initial release in version 5.1, while the Anemo Archon Venti has already had quite a few reruns. Among the 4-star characters, Faruzan is an excellent support character who can provide great utility to Anemo DPS units. Beidou and Yanfei also have good pull value, as they can fit in a variety of team compositions and help trigger different Elemental reactions.

Ad

Also read: Should you pull Xilonen in Genshin Impact: Pull value analysis

Genshin Impact 5.5 phase II weapon banner

The weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 features many strong weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

The weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 will feature the following weapons:

Ad

Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword; Xilonen's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword; Xilonen's signature weapon) Elegy for the End (5-star Bow; Venti's best-in-slot weapon)

(5-star Bow; Venti's best-in-slot weapon) Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Peak Patrol Song is Xilonen's signature weapon, and players who are pulling for Xilonen should try to get this weapon, as it greatly increases her support capabilities. Elegy for the End is Anemo Archon Venti's best-in-slot weapon and is overall a good Bow for support characters.

Ad

The 4-star weapons featured in the banner — especially the Favonius lineup — also offer good pull value for free-to-play players.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.