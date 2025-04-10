Genshin Impact announces 5.5 second half banner characters and weapons

The first half of Genshin Impact 5.5 is almost drawing to a close, and will soon be followed by the second phase featuring new banners, events, and quests. HoYoverse has now announced the characters and weapons that will be featured in the second half of the Genshin Impact 5.5 banners. While the two 5-star rate-up characters for phase II — Xilonen and Venti — had already been revealed, the 4-star characters and the weapons included in these banners have now also been confirmed.
This article takes a look at all the characters and weapons that players can pull for in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5.
Genshin Impact 5.5 phase II banner characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The banners in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 will go live on April 15, 2025, at 8 PM, and will be available until May 6, 2025, 2:59 PM. The following characters will be featured on these banners:
- Xilonen (5-star Geo - Sword)
- Venti (5-star Anemo - Bow)
- Faruzan (4-star Anemo - Bow)
- Beidou (4-star Electro - Claymore)
- Yanfei (4-star Pyro - Catalyst)
This will be Xilonen's first rerun banner following her initial release in version 5.1, while the Anemo Archon Venti has already had quite a few reruns. Among the 4-star characters, Faruzan is an excellent support character who can provide great utility to Anemo DPS units. Beidou and Yanfei also have good pull value, as they can fit in a variety of team compositions and help trigger different Elemental reactions.
Also read: Should you pull Xilonen in Genshin Impact: Pull value analysis
Genshin Impact 5.5 phase II weapon banner
The weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact 5.5 will feature the following weapons:
- Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword; Xilonen's signature weapon)
- Elegy for the End (5-star Bow; Venti's best-in-slot weapon)
- Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)
- The Bell (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
- Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
Peak Patrol Song is Xilonen's signature weapon, and players who are pulling for Xilonen should try to get this weapon, as it greatly increases her support capabilities. Elegy for the End is Anemo Archon Venti's best-in-slot weapon and is overall a good Bow for support characters.
The 4-star weapons featured in the banner — especially the Favonius lineup — also offer good pull value for free-to-play players.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.