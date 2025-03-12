Genshin Impact announces controller support for Android

HoYoverse's popular free-to-play RPG, Genshin Impact, is available on all major gaming platforms, be it PC, console, or mobile. To provide a better gaming experience, the developer hasn't limited the use of controllers to consoles and offers controller support for both PC and iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads. The only ones missing out on this feature were the Android players, but that will soon change with the version 5.5 update.

This article provides all details about Genshin Impact's controller support for Android devices, as announced in the recent Developers Discussion.

Genshin Impact gets controller support on Android devices

As mentioned above, players on all available platforms aside from Android can engage in the RPG using a controller. In the latest Developers Discussion of March 12, 2025, HoYoverse confirmed that controller support for Android devices will be added to Genshin Impact in the upcoming version 5.5, scheduled to be released on March 26, 2025.

However, it is important to note that there are some limitations to this. Not all controllers can be used with all devices. Depending on the controller you own, your Android device must meet the minimum OS requirements.

Here is a list of all the major controllers and the Android OS versions they are suitable for, as announced by the developer:

Controller type Required Android OS Dualsense Wireless Controller (PS5) Android 12.0 and above Dualshock Wireless Controller (PS4) Android 10.0 and above Xbox Wireless Controller Android 9.0 and above Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Android 9.0 and above

The Xbox controllers are the most versatile options for playing Genshin Impact on Android devices. They can be paired via Bluetooth to experience the RPG on mobile devices running Android 9.0 and above.

Comparatively, the Dualsense Wireless Controllers for PS5 can only be used with newer cellphone models using Android 12.0 and above, limiting the available options. As for the Dualshock Wireless Controllers for PS4, they are suitable for all devices running on Android 10.0 and above.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal more details about the upcoming feature, it is expected to work the same way as it does on iOS devices. Players will have to pair their controllers to their phones via Bluetooth and then go to the settings menu to switch the controls from touchscreen to controller.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

