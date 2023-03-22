Genshin Impact April 2023 Paimon's shop: Starglitter shop characters and weapons

Every gacha game has a shop that resets monthly and Genshin Impact is no different. At the beginning of every month, players can obtain a certain amount of different in-game items, including weapons and characters, by exchanging Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust.

Since the beginning of the game, the shop menu of Paimon's Bargains has been following a fixed pattern, and some of the items seem to be rotating every few months.

Players can obtain Razor and Amber in April's Paimon's Bargains in Genshin Impact

April's Paimon's Bargains shop menu (Image via HoYoverse)

At the beginning of every month, Genshin Impact players have the option to obtain a 4-star character, a weapon, or both. Based on previous records, the two characters that will be available in the April reset of Paimon's Bargains are:

Razor

Amber

Although every Genshin Impact player can obtain Amber for free at the start of the game, she is known to be one of the rarest characters to obtain from the gacha. So it is a good opportunity for fans to get her constellations. Likewise, Razor will also be available for exchange until the end of April.

Both can only be exchanged once for 34 Masterless Starglitter. At the same time, fans can also get a new 4-star weapon from Paimon's Bargains shop.

The Royal weapon series in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Paimon's Bargains shop sells only two series of weapons - Blackcliff and Royal weapons. The latter is expected to be back on the menu in April.

Here is a list of all the weapons from the Royal series:

Royal Longsword (Sword)

Royal Greatsword (Claymore)

Royal Spear (Polearm)

Royal Grimoire (Catalyst)

Royal Bow (Bow)

While there are five different types of weapons in this series, all of them have the same passive. At R1 the effects of each weapon are:

Upon dealing damage to an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max five stacks. A CRIT hit removes all existing stacks.

At R5, the 8% CRIT Rate effect doubles and goes up to 16%. While these are not the best weapon options in the game, fans who are struggling to get a CRIT hit can obtain any one of these weapons.

