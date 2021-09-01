Genshin Impact Ascension materials for Baal (Raiden Shogun): Storm Beads, Amakumo Fruit, Molten Moment, and more

Baal, the Raiden Shogun, has several new Ascension materials that the player might wish to know about before playing Genshin Impact 2.1.

The Raiden Shogun is one of the most anticipated new playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.1. Inevitably, several players will wish to max her out as soon as they summon her in-game. In order to do so, they must collect all of her Ascension materials beforehand.

Unfortunately, not all of her Ascension materials can be collected in version 2.0. Hence, all Genshin Impact players will have to find the new materials when 2.1 launches and collect them in their respective places.

All Ascension materials for Baal (Raiden Shogun) in Genshin Impact: Storm Beads, Amakumo Fruit, Molten Moment, etc.

The Raiden Shogun will be released when Genshin Impact 2.1 launches (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new Ascension materials that Genshin Impact players should keep an eye out for are Storm Beads, Amakumo Fruit, and Molten Moments. None of these materials can be farmed in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Hence, players will need to farm them when Genshin Impact 2.1 launches. Level 30+ Thunder Manifestations drop the Storm Beads when the player defeats them. Amakumo Fruit is a new Local Specialty, except it's native to Seirai Island. Finally, the new La Signora weekly boss (Level 70+) drops the Molten Moments.

The Raiden Shogun's Ascension materials

Baal striking her signature pose (Image via Twitter (@ZacXVII))

Baal needs some new Ascension materials that the player can't collect until Genshin Impact 2.1 launches. However, she still has some old, familiar Ascension materials that some players can farm before her release date.

The Raiden Shogun needs the following materials to reach her maximum level in Genshin Impact:

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

168 Amakumo Fruit

46 Storm Beads

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

The table below depicts all of Baal's Ascension materials:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x 1

Amakumo Fruit x 3

Old Handguard x 3 20,000 2 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 3

Storm Beads x 2

Amakumo Fruit x 10

Old Handguard x 15

40,000 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 6

Storm Beads x 4

Amakumo Fruit x 20

Kageuchi Handguard x 12

60,000 4 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 3

Storm Beads x 8

Amakumo Fruit x 30

Kageuchi Handguard x 18

80,000 5 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 6

Storm Beads x 12

Amakumo Fruit x 45

Famed Handguard x 12

100,000 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6

Storm Beads x 20

Amakumo Fruit x 60

Famed Handguard x 24

120,000

The Raiden Shogun's Talent Ascension materials

The Raiden Shogun will be a 5-star Electro Polearm user (Image via Genshin Impact)

The primary new Ascension material here is the Molten Moment. Other than that, Genshin Impact players can collect everything else on this list. Fortunately, one only needs six Molten Moments to max out a single Talent for Baal.

Genshin Impact players will need the following to max out a single Talent for the Raiden Shogun:

3 Teachings of Light

6 Old Handguards

21 Guides to Light

22 Kageuchi Handguards

38 Philosophies of Light

31 Famed Handguards

6 Molten Moments

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

The table below depicts all of Baal's Talent Ascension materials:

Talent Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3

Old Handguard x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2

Kageuchi Handguard x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4

Kageuchi Handguard x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6

Kageuchi Handguard x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9

Kageuchi Handguard x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4

Famed Handguard x 4

Molten Moment x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6

Famed Handguard x 6

Molten Moment x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12

Famed Handguard x 9

Molten Moment x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16

Famed Handguard x 12

Molten Moment x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

That is every Ascension material that Baal needs in Genshin Impact. Like her regular Ascension materials, Genshin Impact players will have to play through the new 2.1 update to collect the Molten Moment.

The old Ascension materials that players might have farmed before can still be used here. Likewise, Genshin Impact fans can still farm those Ascension materials in their appropriate areas if they still need them.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul