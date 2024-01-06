Genshin Impact Clearwater Jade locations and farming routes leak

Clearwater Jade is the new Liyue specialty tied to the ascension requirements for Xianyun in Genshin Impact. It is based in the Chenyu Vale region and is scattered throughout the entire region. Players will find them from Mt. Xuanlian, all the way to the north of the Yilong Wharf. Like most specialties, a shop will also list the materials.

This article will list the exact locations of the Clearwater Jade specialties in Chenyu Vale. Note that the places mentioned below are based on leaks and are subject to change slightly with the official release. However, everyone should keep track of the locations, which will help them accumulate enough materials for Day 1.

All Clearwater Jade locations in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, the Clearwater Jade specialties are scattered throughout the new Chenyu Vale region. Based on the post above, it seems that there are 65 Clearwater Jades found in Chenyu Vale, all of which will respawn a couple of days after pick-up. A new harbor in the north, Yilong Wharf, will also have a unique shop with five daily specialties.

Typically, a few Clearwater Jades are bound to be locked behind world quests, which can be unlocked in time. You can find these specialties lying around in the following regions:

Mt. Xuanlian

Yaodie Valley

Qiaoying Village

Mt. Lingmeng

Chizhang Wall

Expand Tweet

You can head to the Mt. Xuanlian waypoint above Mt. Aocang to start farming. After collecting two Jades there, you will find more of these specialties on the path to Yaodie Valley, followed by the Teatree Slope. Some of these materials can be found on the ground or on top of a turtle's shell.

More detailed paths for each farming route will be updated after the official launch of Genshin Impact 4.4.

All Xianyun's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all ascension materials for Xianyun in Genshin Impact:

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

168x Clearwater Jade

46x Cloudseam Scale

18x Divining Scroll

30x Sealed Scroll

36x Forbidden Sealed Scroll

420,000x Mora

Since both Cloudseam Scale and Clearwater Jade can be found exclusively in Chenyu Vale, the game is currently locking you out from pre-farming before the release of 4.4.

Other leaks on Chenyu Vale for Genshin Impact 4.4

Expand Tweet

Aside from holding new specialties, waypoints, and Statues of the Seven, the Chenyu Vale will add a unique offering system alongside new rewards and pulls.

The rewards from the offering system are as follows:

Level 1

Acquaint Fate x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 2

Philosophies of Prosperity x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 3

Crown on Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 4

Philosophies of Diligence x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 5

Acquaint Fate x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 6

Philosophies of Gold x2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 7

Intertwined Fate 2

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 8

Northlander Billet Trove x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 9

Furniture x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

Level 10

Namecard x1

Adventure EXP x200

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Mora x50,000

As mentioned, Xianyun's ascension material, Cloudseam Scale, will be dropped by the new boss, Solitary Suanni. This boss is also located within the Chenyu Vale region.