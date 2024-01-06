Genshin Impact Clearwater Jade locations and farming routes leak

Clearwater Jade is the new Liyue specialty tied to the ascension requirements for Xianyun in Genshin Impact. It is based in the Chenyu Vale region and is scattered throughout the entire region. Players will find them from Mt. Xuanlian, all the way to the north of the Yilong Wharf. Like most specialties, a shop will also list the materials.
This article will list the exact locations of the Clearwater Jade specialties in Chenyu Vale. Note that the places mentioned below are based on leaks and are subject to change slightly with the official release. However, everyone should keep track of the locations, which will help them accumulate enough materials for Day 1.
All Clearwater Jade locations in Genshin Impact
As mentioned, the Clearwater Jade specialties are scattered throughout the new Chenyu Vale region. Based on the post above, it seems that there are 65 Clearwater Jades found in Chenyu Vale, all of which will respawn a couple of days after pick-up. A new harbor in the north, Yilong Wharf, will also have a unique shop with five daily specialties.
Typically, a few Clearwater Jades are bound to be locked behind world quests, which can be unlocked in time. You can find these specialties lying around in the following regions:
- Mt. Xuanlian
- Yaodie Valley
- Qiaoying Village
- Mt. Lingmeng
- Chizhang Wall
You can head to the Mt. Xuanlian waypoint above Mt. Aocang to start farming. After collecting two Jades there, you will find more of these specialties on the path to Yaodie Valley, followed by the Teatree Slope. Some of these materials can be found on the ground or on top of a turtle's shell.
More detailed paths for each farming route will be updated after the official launch of Genshin Impact 4.4.
All Xianyun's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of all ascension materials for Xianyun in Genshin Impact:
- 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
- 9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
- 9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
- 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones
- 168x Clearwater Jade
- 46x Cloudseam Scale
- 18x Divining Scroll
- 30x Sealed Scroll
- 36x Forbidden Sealed Scroll
- 420,000x Mora
Since both Cloudseam Scale and Clearwater Jade can be found exclusively in Chenyu Vale, the game is currently locking you out from pre-farming before the release of 4.4.
Other leaks on Chenyu Vale for Genshin Impact 4.4
Aside from holding new specialties, waypoints, and Statues of the Seven, the Chenyu Vale will add a unique offering system alongside new rewards and pulls.
The rewards from the offering system are as follows:
Level 1
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 2
- Philosophies of Prosperity x2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 3
- Crown on Insight x1
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 4
- Philosophies of Diligence x2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 5
- Acquaint Fate x2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 6
- Philosophies of Gold x2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 7
- Intertwined Fate 2
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 8
- Northlander Billet Trove x1
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 9
- Furniture x1
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
Level 10
- Namecard x1
- Adventure EXP x200
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- Mora x50,000
As mentioned, Xianyun's ascension material, Cloudseam Scale, will be dropped by the new boss, Solitary Suanni. This boss is also located within the Chenyu Vale region.