Genshin Impact Collective of Plenty Pyroculus locations

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update introduced the Atocpan map expansion, which includes the village of the final Natlan tribe, the Collective of Plenty. Surrounding it, you can find several Pyroculus, which are essential to upgrading Natlan's Statue of the Seven to the maximum.

To make things easier for you, this article lists all Pyroculus that can be found near the Collective of Plenty in Genshin Impact.

All Collective of Plenty Pyroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Pyroculus #1

Pyroculus #1 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The first Pyroculus on this list can be found just beside the Statue of the Seven, east of the Collective of Plenty. It is quite easy to find, and you will come across it while traveling to the tribe's village.

Pyroculus #2

Pyroculus #2 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The second Pyroculus in the area is located atop the entrance of the Collective of Plenty. Just teleport to the Obsidian Totem of the tribe and tread north to reach the spot.

Pyroculus #3

Pyroculus #3 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To collect the third Pyroculus near the Collective of Plenty, teleport to the Teleport Waypoint north of the Collective of Plenty. From here, go west to find the item on top of a tent.

You will also come across a Common Chest at this spot, which can be unlocked by finding a Tatankasaurus Whelp behind the camp.

Pyroculus #4

Pyroculus #4 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another Pyroculus can be found just a little northwest of the previous one's location. From the tent, travel in the northwestern direction towards the coast. You will find chunks of Pulverite here, and the Pyroculus is locked within it. You can indwell a Tatankasaurus that can be found a bit south to break through the Pulverite.

You should note that destroying all the Pulverite chunks in the area will trigger a cutscene featuring an NPC named Dutta. After the interaction, he will reward you with an Exquisite Chest for clearing the field.

Pyroculus #5

Pyroculus #5 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The fifth Pyroculus surrounding the Collective of Plenty is located northeast of the Teleport Waypoint used to reach the third entry of this article. Just teleport to it and tread toward the Pyroculus on top of the cliff.

