Genshin Impact: Crane In The Clouds web event guide to getting 40 primogems

Ahead of the 2.4 update, Genshin Impact has introduced a web event called The Crane in the Clouds that will give 40 Primogems to players upon completion. The web event demands minimal effort and can be completed quickly.

During The Crane in the Clouds web event, players have to assist Shenhe in completing her training. There are three elements of training.

Genshin Impact: The Crane in the Clouds web event guide

The first step is to visit the official link for the Crane in the Clouds event. Players must select their server and character nickname, following which the site shall automatically recognize their UID.

After that, the aim is to enter the scroll and look for training clues.

Sigil writing

To reveal the writing in the clue, players must share the event link. Luckily, just copying the event link to the clipboard displays the clue.

Crane in the Clouds event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The first clue discloses that Shenhe needs to write three sigils. Players have to click on the sigils in this order:

Middle > Right > Left

However, a sigil is blown away by the wind and travelers must follow Genshin Impact's official Facebook page to retrieve it.

Hence, following the official Genshin Impact page completes the first training.

Collect Divine Herbs

Shenhe must collect some divine herbs to complete the second training. It is worth noting that the clue is revealed only after participants share the event link (or copy it to the clipboard).

Shenhe must collect divine herbs in the Crane in the Clouds event (Image via Genshin Impact)

After unlocking the clue, players have to click on the flowers on the screen in this order:

Middle > Left > Right

Yet again, a herb is blown away and players have to complete a task to retrieve it. This time, they have to follow the official Genshin Impact Twitter handle.

Meditation

The final part of the training requires Shenhe to meditate and calm her mind. However, adventurers must subscribe to Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel to complete the task.

Players have to help the Cryo character remove the cluster of thoughts in her mind. To do so, they need to click on the black dots on the screen.

While completing the first and second training gives 10 Primogems each, completing the final training gives 20 Primogems. This implies that taking part in the Crane in the Clouds event will help players get 40 Primogems easily.

All previous rewards will be sent via in-game mail.

The web event also hands out other resources such as Mora and Shivada Jade fragments that might be more valuable than Primogems for some players.

The Crane in the Clouds event is not only great for getting some free Primogems, but it also helps players in learning more about Shenhe. The five-star Cryo Polearm user will be released alongside Xiao and Yun Jin in the 2.4 update and the hype surrounding her is certainly unreal.

