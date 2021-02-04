Genshin Impact Diamond in the Rough Quest: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Complete the Quest

Genshin Impact's daily commissions can range from defeating enemies, delivering food, protecting balloons, destroying balloons, or even gambling.

That is right. Gambling. It is explicitly gambling on which ore contains jade inside of it in Liyue's street market. What is the best way to complete this quest with the highest level of success? Read on, Genshin Impact fans.

Genshin Impact Diamond in the Rough Quest

When "Diamond in the Rough" pops up as one of a player's Daily Commissions, they need to head over to Liyue Harbor and talk to Shitou. Shitou is slightly north of the lower Liyue teleport point and is standing in front of a stand with several pieces of Cor Lapis.

Shitou is selling the raw stone to capitalize on the Chasm's closure by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. He will allow players to bet 200, 400, or 600 Mora and guess which of the stones contain valuable Jade. Prizes scale based on how much a player bet, so betting 600 is always the best idea. In the grand scheme of things, it is not a lot of Mora in Genshin Impact to place on the line.

The most important thing to do is to "take a closer look" at each of the stones. Stones with a lighter yellow color are more likely to contain jade. The next two methods of detection require a bit of finesse and trickery.

While a player walks up to the stand from a distance, the stones will spawn into view. The first stone to spawn has a greater chance of containing jade. Players can also manipulate the camera to clip into the rocks, and if they can see a spiral pattern inside, then that is a stone they should choose.

Advertisement

Image via Djxyz0 on YouTube

Sometimes none of the stones have a jade, which stinks, because there is a Genshin Impact achievement called "Beginner's Luck," which unlocks by choosing correctly on the first try. A failed attempt means a player will have to try again the next time the commission pops up.