Genshin Impact Diluc build guide for Plunge Attack playstyle

Diluc is one of the earliest playable characters in Genshin Impact. He was considered one of the best damage dealers in the early days of the game. Unfortunately, the Darknight Hero lost his spot as the top DPS unit as more characters were introduced. However, with the release of Xianyun in version 4.4, Diluc has once again become one of the best damage dealers in the game, thanks to his new Plunging Attack playstyle.

With that in mind, here's an updated Diluc guide for his best builds in Genshin Impact 4.4. This article will feature some of his best weapons, artifact set, and his best team comps with Xianyun.

Genshin Impact updated Diluc guide

Best artifact set for Diluc in Genshin Impact

1) Crimson Witch of Flames

Crimson Witch of Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-pc Crimson Witch of Flames would usually be Diluc's best option because it provides Pyro DMG Bonus and buffs Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Additionally, the 2-pc effect can be stacked three times after using his Elemental Skill.

Prioritize the following stats on each artifact:

Sands ATK% or EM Goblet Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub stats CRIT Rate/DMG, EM, ATK%, ER

2) Marechaussee Hunter

Marechaussee Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Marechaussee Hunter is another good option for Diluc if you pair him with Furina. While its 2-pc bonus effect will be wasted on him, the 4-pc set bonus will still provide a ton of CRIT Rate for more consistency.

Sands ATK% or EM Goblet Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub stats CRIT Rate/DMG, EM, ATK%, ER

3) Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Shimenawa's Reminiscence (Image via HoYoverse)

A 4-pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence is a good option on Diluc only if you have C6 Bennett. This set provides a 50% Plunging DMG Bonus after casting Elemental Skill, which is a nice buff.

Sands ATK% or EM Goblet Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub stats CRIT Rate/DMG, EM, ATK%, ER

Keep in mind that the Sands' main stat will always depend on Diluc's weapon and party members. For example, if he is using a Claymore with ATK% stats such as The Unforged or Wolf's Gravestone, or if he is paired with Bennett, using EM sands is ideal since he will receive a ton of ATK from the support and weapon.

Best Weapons for Diluc in Genshin Impact

1) Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via HoYoverse)

Redhorn Stonethresher is an amazing 5-star option for Diluc in Genshin Impact. It provides a ton of CRIT DMG from its secondary stat, which is a huge bonus. The weapon's Base ATK is pretty low, but using Bennett with Diluc can solve this issue.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

Wolf's Gravestone (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone is one of the best Claymores for Diluc since it provides an insane amount of ATK from both its second start and passive. However, as previously mentioned, using this weapon won't be ideal with Bennett on the team.

3) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is a Battle Pass weapon and one of the best 4-star options. The Claymore has a CRIT Rate second stat and can significantly increase Diluc's damage.

4) Rainslasher

Rainslasher (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainslasher is one of the best F2P Claymores for Diluc in Genshin Impact. It increases the damage against enemies affected by Hydro and Electro. However, Rainslasher is a good option only for his Vaporize teams.

5) Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use Mailed Flower on Diluc. It is a great F2P option since it provides both ATK and EM and is more flexible than the previous option. However, Mailed Flower is an old Genshin Impact event weapon, so some players might not have it.

Best teams for Diluc in Genshin Impact

1) Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Bennett

Diluc, Xianyun, Furina, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

This Vaporize team is one of Diluc's best options in Genshin Impact. Both Xianyun and Furina synergize so well with each other and provide a ton of damage bonuses to the Darknight Hero. Furthermore, Bennett provides free ATK to Diluc, further increasing his damage output.

2) Diluc + Xianyun + Ganyu + Bennett

Melt team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc's Melt team comp is also amazing. Luckily, there are many Cryo units that you can use for this. Firstly, Bennett and Xianyun can provide a lot of buffs to Diluc. Meanwhile, Ganyu can apply Cryo from her Elemental Burst to trigger the Melt reaction while also dealing damage herself.

3) Diluc + Xianyun + Rosaria/Kaeya + Bennett

Diluc, Xianyun, Rosaria, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a slightly more F2P option for Diluc's Melt team comp. You can use Kaeya or Rosaria instead of Ganyu. This team works similarly to the previous one.

While Bennett is named in all three teams above, you can still replace him with other units, such as Zhongli, Diona, or Yelan, depending on the team comp.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.