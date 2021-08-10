Genshin Impact Diona build: Best artifacts, weapons, and support role guide

Diona is currently featured in the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner in Genshin Impact. Naturally, while pulling for Yoimiya or Sayu, many players will unlock Diona or her constellations.

Despite being a four-star character, Diona is extremely popular in Genshin Impact. This is primarily due to her Cryo element and shield/heal abilities. Shield and heal characters rule the meta and can be a part of any team composition.

Best artifacts for Diona in Genshin Impact

When building Diona as a healer, it is obvious that a four-piece Maiden Beloved is the best artifact set. This significantly increases her healing effectiveness while using the Elemental Skill or burst.

However, a four-piece set of Noblesse Oblige will also work brilliantly with Diona if the players build her to support DPS character. For Genshin Impact beginners, four-star artifacts such as Exile and Scholar are great choices.

Best artifacts for Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin impact)

Players must prioritize HP and Energy Recharge stats when equipping single artifacts on Diona.

Best weapon choices for Diona

Interestingly, the four-star Sacrificial Bow is the best weapon for Diona in Genshin Impact. The weapon has a great base ATK, and its sub-stat offers increased Energy Recharge.

In addition to that, the Sacrificial Bow can cancel the cooldown on Diona's Elemental Skill, which is very beneficial against Electro enemies. The latest Inazuma region is full of Electro obstacles, and now might be the ideal time for players to build their Diona with this weapon.

Weapons for Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The free-to-play Favonious Warbow is another four-star weapon with an Energy Recharge sub-stat. This makes it the second-best weapon option for Diona.

Best team compositions for Diona

It comes as no surprise that Diona maximizes her potential only as a support character.

To deal maximum physical damage, Diona should be paired with the likes of Razor and Fischl. This will help in quickly triggering the Superconduct reaction, which decreases enemies' resistance drastically.

The four-star shield character can also be placed in teams with a Cryo main DPS like Ganyu or Kaeya. Having said that, Diona is very flexible and can be added to any team composition, thanks to her healing and shielding abilities.

The ongoing Tapestry of Golden Flames banner is a great opportunity for players to get a C6 Diona in Genshin Impact. With better luck, they can also get the brand-new Anemo and Pyro characters, Sayu and Yoimiya.

