Genshin Impact Escoffier voicelines about other characters

Escoffier is a brand-new 5-star Cryo character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. In the narrative, she is a Chef, and players can learn more about her by engaging in her Story Quest and going through her bio and voice lines. Moreover, her relationship with some other characters is also explored in her voice lines.

On that note, this article discusses all of Escoffier's voice lines about other characters in Genshin Impact.

Escoffier voicelines about Furina, Navia, Charlotte, and other characters in Genshin Impact

About Furina - Prior to Fontaine Archon Quest: Masquerade of the Guilty

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

"Early in my career, I worked at a small restaurant in the Vasari Passage. One day, entirely out of the blue, Lady Furina decided to dine at our restaurant after a performance. As I was scrambling around the back, a customer asked to meet the head chef. So, I rushed out to their table, knife still in hand, and completely froze... Because there I was, standing face-to-face with Lady Furina of all people. I knew I had to make something special, and it was like my instincts took over — I came up with a "Lily sugar-glazed opera cake," and Lady Furina actually liked it and said she would remember me. I barely slept a wink that night, and the very next day, there was a position waiting for me at the Palais Mermonia..."

Escoffier recalls her encounter with Furina during her early days as a Chef. It talks about how the Hydro Archon has visited the establishment where she worked and requested to meet her. It was then that Escoffier came up with the Lily sugar-glazed opera cake and presented it to Furina. The latter enjoyed the dessert and even offered her a position at Palais Mermonida the next day.

About Furina - After Fontaine Archon Quest: Masquerade of the Guilty

"After that, Lady Furina gave me the title of "Patissiere Supreme," and said, when it comes to confections, I was worth a whole army of patissiers. That gave me a lot to live up to, so I shut myself away to hone my craft. And, well, it seems like I missed a lot of important events in the meantime. Lady Furina doesn't even live in the Palais Mermonia anymore... I don't really understand what happened, but I do know this — Lady Furina will always be the most important benefactor of my life. She only has to say the word, and I would go to work as her personal chef in an instant — no compensation necessary!"

Escoffier's voice line for Furina in Genshin Impact changes after the events of the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests. She says that after Furina bestowed her with the title of Patissiere Supreme, she shut her away from people to live up to it. This is why she isn't aware of what happened during the Archon Quest, providing a reason for her absence. She also states that since Furina has been an important benefactor in her life, she would be willing to be her personal chef in an instant, regardless of what went down in the storyline.

About Navia

Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

"My parents took me to the Hotel Debord for the first time on my fifth birthday. I remember — I found this hat on the ground. It was beautiful and carried the intense, warm aroma of roses. Following that scent, I was able to find the owner, and well... That scent is Navia to a tee — so warm and sweet, and after all these years, not a thing has changed. I invite her over for afternoon tea whenever I have the chance. Every second we spend together is pure delight... Except for the fact that she's still a "the sweeter the dessert, the better" kind of person... But, oh well. You have to pick your battles. And, anyway, taste is personal, I guess..."

Escoffier's voice line about Navia in Genshin Impact reveals that both of them have been friends since they were children, with their first encounter being at five years old when she found the latter's hat at Hotel Debord. Escoffier states that Navia has an intense and warm personality, and she never spares a chance to invite her for afternoon tea whenever possible. While she does not approve of Navia's preference for sweetness when it comes to desserts, she understands it's a personal choice.

About Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

"As a professional reporter with impeccable writing skills, Charlotte has a lot of clout in the culinary world. Her flavor descriptions are so detailed and her photography skills are unmatched. She can whip up a food editorial in the blink of an eye. If I have a new dish that I want to advertise, inviting Charlotte to try it out is never a bad idea."

In Genshin Impact, Escoffier is highly impressed with Charlotte's skills as a reporter, especially in terms of writing and photography. As such, if Escoffier ever wants to advertise a new recipe, it is a good idea to rope in Charlotte for a food editorial.

About Sigewinne

Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Head Nurse, huh... Well, um... She's a lovely person, of course. It's just... her sense of taste is, in a word, unique.... Which I completely understand and respect. I've tried my best to explore flavor through her perspective. But, my biggest takeaway was that she could star in an assassin film. Seriously, try her milkshakes sometime — absolutely deadly..."

Escoffier remarks how uncanny Sigewinne's sense of taste is, which makes sense considering the latter is a Melusine in Genshin Impact. She says that she has tried to explore food from her flavor profile, however, the only conclusion she came to is that Sigewinne's milkshakes are extremely deadly.

About Wriothesley

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

"His Grace is polite and steadfast — a true old-school gentleman at heart. Still, eating the food at the Coupon Cafeteria... Now that was a cruel and unusual punishment indeed."

As per Escoffier, Wriothesley is a polite and steadfast person who is truly a gentleman, and does not deserve the punishment of eating Coupon Cafeteria's food at the Fortress of Meropide.

About Lynette

Lynette (Image via HoYoverse)

"You might not know this, but Lynette is actually a member of our Dessert Tea Party. She and her brother were frequent performers at Hotel Debord, so we saw each other quite a bit. In the beginning, she seemed distant and cold, but once I worked up the courage to invite her to the tea party, I realized that her emotions are as rich and varied as a plate of Rainbow Macarons... When she likes a particular dessert, her ears flutter back and forth. And, if she doesn't like it, her tail droops down, hehe... Wait! Don't tell me my tail does that too..."

Escoffier reveals that Lynette is a member of her Dessert Tea Party group in Genshin Impact. While the latter seemed distant and cold to her back then, after interacting with her, Escoffier realized that Lynette's emotions are as ranged as a plate of Rainbow Macarons. The former also talks about the latter's mannerisms when tasting desserts.

About Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

"I've only ever seen her from a distance, and one time at that, but I will never forget it. For a while, I cooked as if she was going to taste every dish. I mean, imagine the consequences of disappointing someone like that... Talk about motivation. It was a great scare tactic for my apprentices as well. All it took was a, "you think you can serve this to Ms. Arlecchino and live to tell the tale?" It's weird, though... Navia seems to think she's not as terrifying as she looks... But I don't know."

Escoffier recalls the time when she saw Arlecchino at her restaurant. Her scary persona motivated her to do her best, and just the thought of not surviving after presenting a bad dish was a great scare tactic for Escoffier's apprentices. She also mentions that Navia didn't find the Harbinger to be as terrifying.

About Emilie

Emilie (Image via HoYoverse)

"Did you know that food-inspired scent formulation is a popular field in perfumery? Miss Emilie has helped me learn a lot about extracting fragrances and aromas. I feel like I have a whole new appreciation for the dynamic between smell and taste. I hope I can use it to my advantage one day and use fragrance to unlock a whole new sensory experience. As for Miss Emilie, it's just really nice to have someone who appreciates a scientific approach..."

Escoffier mentions how she has learned a lot about the dynamic between scent and taste from Emilie in Genshin Impact. The latter has taught her quite a bit about extracting aromas, which she someday aspires to incorporate with her recipes. She also appreciates Emilie's scientific approach to her work.

About Varesa

Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

"Oh, Varesa? The fruit from her orchard is amazing. Biting into one is like being transported to a lazy summer's day. She could charge me an extra twenty percent, and it would still be worth it! So, I always treat her to a meal after every purchase. Her appetite is astonishing. It may look like she scarfs it all down in one bite, but if you actually talk to her about the food, it's obvious she appreciates the subtle details. In other words, she has the appetite and palate to back it up — I love serving food to people like that!"

In this voice line, Escoffier says that the fruit from Varesa's orchard is well worth what she charges for it. Moreover, she also enjoys treating Varesa to a meal to thank her, and appreciates her as a customer because of her huge appetite and subtle palate.

About Xiangling

Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

"There is a saying in Liyue: "Beyond every mountain lies a higher mountain." But, when it comes to Xiangling and me, it feels more like... I was holed up in a cave and she dragged me into a new world. She uses techniques I've never heard of and chooses ingredients I could never anticipate. Her dishes seem to redefine what I thought was possible — you can't even analyze them within the framework of classical Fontainian cooking. Meeting her has convinced me that staying cooped up in my kitchen isn't the answer — I need to go out and explore what other nations have to offer!"

Escoffier also has a voice line in Genshin Impact for Xiangling, who is another beloved Chef in the narrative. The former suggests that the latter showed her how important it is to think outside the box. As per Escoffier, Xiangling's unconventional techniques cannot even be analyzed in the Fontainian framework of cooking.

