Genshin Impact is a recently released action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The game was released on 28th September 2020, and is currently available on Windows, PS4 and mobile devices. The game features a complex storyline, and has both a single-player and multiplayer online game modes.

Players start out as a Traveller searching for his or her lost sibling. As the adventure progresses, the player is required to complete various quests taking the role of different characters that the Traveller meets on the journey. Each character has control over one of the seven natural ‘elements’. Genshin Impact features cross-platform play as well.

The game has been well-received by fans, although certain issues have been reported. Most notably, the Genshin Impact ‘failed to check for Updates’ error has been widely reported.

Image Credits: Gamer Journalist

Genshin Impact failed to check for Updates: Here is how you can fix this error

Users on social media have reported other errors on Genshin Impact as well. These include error codes 31-4302 and 9203. However, these errors appear to have only impacted the PC version of the game. The Genshin Impact failed to check for updates error on the other hand is common across all platforms.

While the developers are expected to solve the issues in the coming days, there are some tricks that you can use to fix the error by yourself. Firstly, you should try relaunching the game. Quite a few users have claimed that simply closing the Genshin Impact application from the Task Manager has done the trick.

However, if that does not work, re-launch the game using the executable file, and not the launcher. This can be done by going to Genshin Impact installation folder and running the .exe file.

Finally, if the above steps do not work, you can try to manually update the file by going to the installation folder and manually running the Update file from the updateProgram folder. If all the above steps fail, your best bet would be to reinstall the game from scratch. For further help, you can look at the video below.