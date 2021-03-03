Genshin Impact fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes for 'Qiqi'

Genshin Impact fans really love their favorite characters. But there seems to be overwhelming love for the game's littlest zombie, Qiqi. Today is her birthday, and an outpouring of love for the undead child has flooded Twitter.

Cute, forgetful, and dead, Qiqi strives to live as normal of a life as possible. Even though she cannot age, it is still important that Genshin Impact celebrates her birthday. It helps her realize that she is just as important as any of the game's living characters.

Genshin Impact birthdays: Qiqi fans show they're on Twitter

Happy Birthday, Qiqi!



Your present? It tastes good. Thank you.



This coconut milk is different. Violetgrass, Berries... feels cool.



Birthday... Qiqi is spending it with you. Qiqi is very happy.#GenshinImpact #Qiqi pic.twitter.com/Yv64r36ndm — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 3, 2021

One of Qiqi's most endearing qualities is how devoted she is to Genshin Impact's Traveler, as seen in many of her voice lines.

Wandering through the world with a notebook to remember things and stretching to keep her mobility, she admits to having found meaning in traveling with and protecting the Traveler. This companionship means a lot to Qiqi as she never leaves the Traveller's side.

It is hard not to love Qiqi and feel bad for her at the same time. Caught in a scuffle between an Adepti and a Demon, Qiqi was killed at a young age. The Adepti of Liyue gave the child some of their power to bring her back from the dead. Since she was uncontrollably berserk when she awoke, they locked her in Amber.

Because Qiqi has a poor memory important things must be recorded in the notebook, but I forgot to record the color of the little winged bird that comes to see me every time. I always think that the little winged bird that I play with is the same one~ pic.twitter.com/omEPlgPtuy — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 3, 2021

Hundreds of years later, Qiqi was found by humans and returned to civilization for burial. However, she escaped Amber and continued to pick herbs like she did as a child.

Advertisement

Baizhu found her, took her in, and put her to work in his pharmacy. Qiqi became a hard worker. She soon realized her limitation at work because of being dead. But she adapted.

Happy Birthday to the best zombie girl QiQi 🎂🥳🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/XqD0lZG3lb — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 3, 2021

"If only I could freeze time... How wonderful would that be?"

Her dying wish was to freeze time. So the wish coalesced into her Cryo vision. Qiqi vowed to protect Genshin Impact's Traveler by using her vision, the strength, and the brutality that comes with her zombification. All this to travel together.

she may despise the warmth but not from you ❤️ happy birthday qiqi! #原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ayyEcoOJeL — mari ★ COMMS OPEN 📌 (@furansy) March 3, 2021

tried long strip style to celebrate Qiqi's Birthday (1/2)



Happy Birthday Qiqi, I hope Baizhu can do it right one day pic.twitter.com/7yzHe8moS8 — waiting for Jamil SSR again (@Yamyouw) March 3, 2021

A glance at Twitter would prove that the community absolutely adores Qiqi. She might be the most loved character in Genshin Impact.