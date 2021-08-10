Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with Yoimiya banner releasing on Amber's birthday

Following weeks of anticipation, Yoimiya has finally arrived in Genshin Impact with phase 2 of the 2.0 update. Interestingly, the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner has received a mixed response from players around the world.

The arrival of Yoimiya is certainly a great moment for many players. However, as per Genshin Impact lore, August 10 is also Amber's birthday. As a result, some fans have been disappointed by miHoYo's ignorance towards the gliding champion of Mondstadt.

Amber in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact wished Amber a happy birthday on Twitter

Soon after the official announcement regarding the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner, Genshin Impact wished Amber a happy birthday on Twitter.

Happy Birthday, #Amber

"Oh, you wanna challenge me in a gliding competition? Sure! Remember that I don't go easy on anyone, even you Paimon!"

"The pigeons over there are really chubby, how cute~ Oops— I forgot I'm in a race now!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/iti8J8l4KZ — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 10, 2021

Alongside Kaeya and Lisa, Amber is one of the starter characters that players get for free in Genshin Impact. She is a great character who whole-heartedly supported the traveler in the initial days of their journey.

Hence, the Genshin Impact community expected a better celebration from miHoYo for Amber's birthday.

Fans react to Yoimiya's banner on Amber's birthday

It is worth noting that Amber and Yoimiya have similar kits in Genshin Impact. Both belong to the Pyro element and use bows.

Yoimiya looks like Amber's replacement in the game, and to release Yoimiya on Amber's birthday seemed rude to many fans.

Here are some tweets from fans that best portray this narrative:

Yall relesed yoimia on her banner to replace...good job :) pic.twitter.com/dX3FWhENRa — Mortada (@Mortada10134334) August 10, 2021

It pains me to see most comments talking about yoimiya and her banner. Its Ambers birthday after all why do people not support her? She was with us from the very start of the journey! — xXuraniunXx (@JustPas13556188) August 10, 2021

You guys really had to replace Amber like that and power creep her completely 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/rK2MMXwTAG — Σ (ﾟДﾟ;) (@Barbruuuuuuuuuh) August 10, 2021

Please, its her birthday, we know yoimiya is coming today pic.twitter.com/hwNDEE7Ccj — Ranny🥀 (@RannySpoon) August 10, 2021

Amber > Yoimiya although I love them both — Outrider (@Haematic8) August 10, 2021

Buff amber — Knightgamer45 (@knightgamer45) August 10, 2021

One of the biggest reasons behind this backlash by fans is also miHoYo's failure to buff Amber. Even though she is a starter character, many players still want to build her. Unfortunately, the lack of buffs by miHoYo has made Amber almost useless in Genshin Impact.

How good is Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

As aforementioned, Yoimiya is being seen as Amber's replacement. The five-star Pyro character is undoubtedly a good main DPS, owing to which she is also being seen as the Pyro version of Ganyu.

Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya's banner named Tapestry of Golden Flames also features the likes of Sayu, Diona, and Xinyan. The hype for Sayu has been sky-scraping, thanks to her cute persona and LilyPichu.

All in all, it would have been great if miHoYo released a special event for Amber on her birthday. Regardless, players around the world are heavily spending their Primogems on Yoimiya's banner and are praying to unlock some constellations on the featured characters.

Edited by Gautham Balaji