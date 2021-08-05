Genshin Impact Grasscutter's Light build guide for Baal  

Genshin Impact introduced Baal with the recent 2.0 update and players are already eager to build her with Grasscutter's Light. The Electro Archon will be available soon, and it's safe to assume that her banner will be a massive hit.

Baal is undoubtedly a must-have Electro character in a Genshin Impact party. Just like Childe, she can switch weapons during combat, which makes her a tremendous damage dealer.

Both Baal and Grasscutter's Light will be part of the 2.1 update in Genshin Impact.

Ascension materials for Grasscutter's Light in Genshin Impact

Grasscutter's Light has 46 Base Atk and possesses Energy Recharge as its sub-stat. Weapons with Energy Recharge sub-stats have always been fan-favorites in Genshin Impact, and Grasscutter's Light will be no exception.

Ascending the weapon will require the following materials:

Ascension at Lv. 20:

5 Mask of the Wicked (Obtained from shop)

5 Chaos Gear (Obtained from shop and dropped by Ruin Sentinels)

3 Old Handguard (Dropped by Nabushi and obtained from shop)

10,000 Mora

Ascension at Lv. 40:

5 Mask of the Tiger's Bite (Can be crafted by recipe)

18 Chaos Gear (Obtained from shop and dropped by Ruin Sentinels)

12 Old Handguard (Dropped by Nabushi and obtained from shop)

20,000 Mora

Ascension at Lv. 50:

9 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

9 Chaos Axis (Obtained from shop and dropped by Ruin Sentinels)

9 Kageuchi Handguard (Dropped by Nabushi and obtained from shop)

30,000 Mora

Ascension at Lv. 60:

5 Mask of the One-Horned (obtained from recipe)

10 Chaos Axis

14 Kageuchi Handguard

45,000 Mora

Ascension at Lv. 70

9 Mask of the One-Horned

14 Chaos Oculus (obtained from recipe and dropped by Ruin Sentinels)

9 Famed Handguard (Dropped by Lv. 60+ Nobushi and obtained from recipe)

55,000 Mora

Ascension at Lv. 80

6 Mask of the Kijin (obtained from Court of Flowing Sand on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.)

27 Chaos Oculus

18 Famed Handguard

65,000 Mora

Baal in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Refinement rewards for the Grasscutter's Light

The Grasscutter's Light is also a brilliant weapon for Baal because of its passive talent.

It increases the ATK by 28% of the Energy Recharge over the base 100%. The weilder can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Moreover, the weapon grants a 30% increase in Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst.

At refinement level 5, Grasscutter's Light offers a massive ATK increase of 56% of the Energy Recharge. The maximum ATK bonus increases to 120%, and the Energy Recharge buff also increases to 50% for 12 seconds.

Hence, it won't be an overstatement that Grasscutter's Light is going to be the best Inazuma weapon when it arrives in Genshin Impact with the 2.1 update.

