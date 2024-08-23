Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

Guide to Wondrous Sights in Genshin Impact is a new web event featuring Mualani. During its run, you will visit multiple landscapes of Natlan along with the upcoming 5-star Hydro character and take photographs. You will also meet other units, like Kachina and Kinich, as you check out the scenic spots of the nation of Pyro. You will get 40 Primogems and a wallpaper upon completing the event.

Here's a simple guide on how to play the new Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event featuring Mualani.

Play Guide to Wondrous Sights web event to get 40 Primogems in Genshin Impact

Click here to participate in the new Guide to Wondrous Sights web event in Genshin Impact. It will be available until August 30, 2024, so playing the event in time for free rewards is advised.

How to play Guide to Wondrous Sights

Follow Mualani and take pictures (Image via HoYoverse)

After opening the event page, log in using your HoYoverse account and click on the Start button. Once you're in, you will meet Mualani, who will offer to take you to see some of the beautiful sights of Natlan. Follow her and click a group photo. You can also save the photograph in your gallery.

Take a photo at the Children of Echoes tribe (Image via HoYoverse)

Once that is done, Mualani will take you to three of the six tribes of Natlan and introduce you to Kachina and Kinich. All you have to do is follow the local guide and take more photographs.

Guide to Wondrous Sights rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the People of the Springs, which is also Mualani's tribe, take the final photo. You can now claim the following event rewards by clicking on the Gift Box icon at the top of the screen:

Primogem x40

Mora x20000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

The freebies will be sent directly to your game account within five to 10 minutes. You can collect them from the in-game mailbox.

Switch Traveler to Aether or Lumine

Switch Traveler to the other sibling (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, you can also switch your Traveler character to the other sibling. For example, if your main character is Lumine, you can switch to Aether as your character. To do so, click on the icon with two silhouettes next to the gift box.

However, note that this feature is only available in the Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

