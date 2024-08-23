Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event guide: How to get 40 Primogems

Guide to Wondrous Sights in Genshin Impact is a new web event featuring Mualani. During its run, you will visit multiple landscapes of Natlan along with the upcoming 5-star Hydro character and take photographs. You will also meet other units, like Kachina and Kinich, as you check out the scenic spots of the nation of Pyro. You will get 40 Primogems and a wallpaper upon completing the event.
Here's a simple guide on how to play the new Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event featuring Mualani.
Play Guide to Wondrous Sights web event to get 40 Primogems in Genshin Impact
Click here to participate in the new Guide to Wondrous Sights web event in Genshin Impact. It will be available until August 30, 2024, so playing the event in time for free rewards is advised.
How to play Guide to Wondrous Sights
After opening the event page, log in using your HoYoverse account and click on the Start button. Once you're in, you will meet Mualani, who will offer to take you to see some of the beautiful sights of Natlan. Follow her and click a group photo. You can also save the photograph in your gallery.
Once that is done, Mualani will take you to three of the six tribes of Natlan and introduce you to Kachina and Kinich. All you have to do is follow the local guide and take more photographs.
Once you reach the People of the Springs, which is also Mualani's tribe, take the final photo. You can now claim the following event rewards by clicking on the Gift Box icon at the top of the screen:
- Primogem x40
- Mora x20000
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x2
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3
The freebies will be sent directly to your game account within five to 10 minutes. You can collect them from the in-game mailbox.
Switch Traveler to Aether or Lumine
Interestingly, you can also switch your Traveler character to the other sibling. For example, if your main character is Lumine, you can switch to Aether as your character. To do so, click on the icon with two silhouettes next to the gift box.
However, note that this feature is only available in the Genshin Impact Guide to Wondrous Sights web event.
