How to get 140 Primogems for free via redeemable codes in Genshin Impact

Saving up primogems to unlock characters in Genshin Impact is a difficult task. With a lot of gacha characters and weapons locked behind a paywall, primogems are the key to obtain them.

It's important to get the maximum primogems out of various events, commissions, and redeemable codes.

miHoYo often gives away different redeemable codes for Genshin Impact players on PC, Mobile, and PS4 that grant free primogems, enhancement ores, and mora. Recently, after discussion about a 1.3 version update, miHoYo released a list of codes that provide collectively 140 primogems, 10,000 mora, 3x hero's wits and five adventurer's experiences.

Codes to get the 140 free Primogems are:

GSIMPTQ125

153YuSaenh

GENSHINGIFT

Steps to redeem 140 primogems for free:

Launch Genshin Impact on a Mobile device or PC Once players are on the gameplay screen, click on the "Paimon" icon in the top left corner. Go to Settings > Account > Redeem Enter the codes and redeem them one by one.

Confirmation Mail After Redemption

Upon successful redemption, players will receive three in-game mails assuring the rewards. Click on the "Claim all" button to get the rewards instantly.

Advertisement

How to Redeem codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem the codes without logging into Genshin Impact:

Head to https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift Log in with a miHoYo account and chose the server to play on. Enter the code and click on "Redeem"

Primogems in Genshin Impact are the premium in-game currency. They play an important role in refilling original resin, wishing for gacha characters, weapons from banners and shop. Monthly battle passes and Welkin moon subscriptions provide a faster source for obtaining primogems.

These codes are redeemable only once per account. Although players have profiles on multiple servers under a single account, they may redeem them separately in all the profiles in a single account.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play & cross-platform gacha game by miHoYo that has taken the gacha gaming community by storm. Since its launch, Genshin Impact was able to generate $100 Million in just two weeks. The fantasy open-world action-based RPG supports co-op and cross play across different platforms.