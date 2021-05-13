Genshin Impact: How many Primogems are needed to unlock Eula from the next character banner?

Currently, Genshin Impact players are spending their wishes to obtain the legendary support character, Zhongli, as well as the much-loved Yanfei.

That, of course, is soon to change. Eula will be released in Genshin Impact in just six days, replacing the current Gentry of Hermitage banner. Eula is expected to be one of the best main DPS options in the game, and she will surely help players who need an extra carry to get through endgame content, like the last floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Although Zhongli has been very popular in the past few months, there are still many players who are saving their Primogems to wish on Eula’s banner. To help players decide whether pulling Eula is worth it, or within their budget, this article explains how to calculate the Primogem requirement for her to join the team.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Is the upcoming Eula banner worth all the hype?

How many Primogems will be needed to get Eula in Genshin Impact, with and without help from the pity system?

Fanmade Eula wish image. (image via Honey Impact Official Youtube)

Players who want to get Eula from the upcoming banner need to understand the Genshin Impact pity system in order to estimate how many Primogems they will need to pull her.

Every player is guaranteed to receive a five-star character at least once every 90 wishes from the character event banner. “Pity” refers to the amount of wishes on a banner since the last five-star drop. So, a player with 89 pity has a 100% chance to get a five-star on their next wish. Players can simply click the ‘History’ button on a banner to count their pity.

Pity carries over when event banners change, so players who do not wish more on the Zhongli banner will have the same amount of pity when the Eula banner starts.

However, the pity system doesn’t always guarantee that players will get the featured character from the banner. Players whose last five-star was the featured character have just a 50/50 chance of getting the featured character as their next five-star.

By contrast, players who lost their last 50/50 and didn’t get the featured character are guaranteed to get whomever the featured character is for their next five-star.

Note: Each banner has its own pity system. Wishes on the character event banner only add pity to that banner and future character banners.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 patch to buff Electro elemental reactions; confirms developer notes

Amount of Primogems needed to guarantee Eula from Genshin Impact’s upcoming character banner

Exchanging Primogems for Intertwined Fate to use on Eula’s banner (image via Genshin Impact)

Every wish costs 160 Primogems, so for players with zero pity, these are the Primogen requirements for getting Eula:

Players whose next five-star is not guaranteed may need up to 28,800 Primogems to pull Eula, if they lose the 50/50. Meanwhile, players who lost their last 50/50 on the character banner will need no more than 14,400 Primogems to get Eula.

Thankfully, even players with no pity won’t likely need quite this many Primogems to pull Eula. In Genshin Impact, there’s also “soft pity,” which refers to the solid chance of getting a five-star once pity starts getting into the 70s. Although it’s not measured exactly, it’s safe to say that soft pity makes it very improbable for a player to need all ninety wishes to get a five-star character.

Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. pic.twitter.com/pXOvjuXoSW — ً (@Guardian_Yaksha) November 5, 2020

So, for players who get lucky with their soft pity and pull a five-star in just 75 wishes, they would only need 12,000 Primogems to get Eula if starting from scratch. Or, in the event that they miss a 50/50 on Eula, they’ll need about twice that, which is 24,000 Primogems.

Players should check their character event banner history to see if pulling Eula will be feasible for them. F2P Players who are low on pity may need to curb their expectations, especially if they have a 50/50 inbound.

As usual, there are several standard ways to save Primogems. Players can also buy wishes from Paimon’s Bargains using Stardust and Starglitter. Stardust should always be redeemed for wishes when possible, but Starglitter, on the other hand, is a rare currency and there may likely be better ways to spend it.

Also read: Dainsleif in Genshin Impact: All you need to know about the mysterious character