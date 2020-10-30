Genshin Impact: How to unlock Diluc as a playable character?

The free-to-play action role-playing game, Genshin Impact, offers players an open world environment with fantasy-based battle-systems. The game boasts a total of 22 playable characters for users to choose from.

Diluc, one of the strongest playable character in Genshin Impact, boasts a five-star rating. All the characters in Genshin Impact are based around any one of the 7 elements present in the game. Diluc is based around the fire element which is commonly touted to being one of the best in the game.

In Genshin Impact, Diluc is the owner of the Dawn Winery, on top of being an esteemed nobleman in the Mondstadt society. In spite of his apathetic appearance towards the affairs of the city, Diluc protects the city at night in the form of the rumored "Darknight Hero". His official description reads,

"As the wealthiest gentleman in Mondstadt, the ever-dapper Diluc always presents himself as the epitome of perfection. But behind the courteous visage burns a zealous soul that has sworn to protect Mondstadt at all costs, allowing him to mercilessly vanquish all who threaten his city."

How to find Diluc in Genshin Impact?

Diluc, one of the eight five-star rated character in Genshin Impact, cannot be unlocked by either the story way, or the open-world way. The only way to unlock Diluc as a playable character in Genshin Impact, depends entirely on luck.

(Image Credits: Genshin Impact)

The Acquaint and Intertwined Fates options, which allows players to make 'Wishes' in Genshin Impact, gives players a 0.6 chance of claiming Diluc. On top of that, the Fate items are extremely rare in the game, as the developers plan on making players invest for them.

The only likely way of unlocking Diluc within a reasonable period of time, is by buying the Fate Items using real money. However for players who do not wish to spend to unlock Diluc, its probably going to be a long ride. He is amongst the hardest characters to acquire in the game, and considering the sheer power that he would add to your team, that doesn't come as too much of s surprise either.