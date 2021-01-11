Genshin Impact iron coins and special treasure locations for day four of the Lost Riches event

Genshin Impact's Lost Riches event's fourth day is live. Players are busy locating the special treasure and also amassing iron coins from the secret locations.

Genshin Impact players can now access the fourth-day secret locations to earn a special treasure and iron coins. Mingyun Village is the seventh location of Lost Riches. Players can collect up to 60 iron coins from Mingyun Village on the fourth day.

The eighth location for the Lost Riches event is Stormterror's Lair. Players can collect up to 60 iron coins from this location as well.

Additionally, players will face three abyss mages in this round, and two hydro mages and one cryo mage at this secret location.

Here's the Lost Riches Iron Coin location on day 4, Mingyun Village & Stormterror's Lair. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jBqkSSFcD4 — Ruonshei🍸 (@ruonshei) January 11, 2021

Day 4 locations in Genshin Impact's Lost Riches event

Once players run into the abyss mages at Stormterror's Lair, they will have to defeat all three mages within 30 seconds. Failing to defeat the mages will result in players restarting the quest from the very beginning. Players can also ask their friends to join the respective world and help them defeat the abyss mages.

Advertisement

Lost Riches, Day 4. Special treasure location in Yaoguang Shoal. First you have to finish Treasure Area 7 before doing this one.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/7FQvQOWRJr — DevilTakoyaki (@deviltakoyaki) January 10, 2021

The special treasure location for day four of the Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact is Yaoguang Shoal. Upon opening their Lost Riches event panel, players will be able to see a clue toward Yaoguang Shoal.

Yaoguang Shoal on Genshin Impact's map (Image via miHoYo)

The special treasure can be found around the hut located next to the shore. After reaching close to the location, players need to bring out their treasure-seeking seelie. This will present a beam of light that turns into a challenge marker.

Advertisement

Players will be presented with three opponents simultaneously to complete the challenge and claim the special treasure. The three opponents that spawn for this challenge are:

Two shielded mutachurls

One stonehide lawachurl

Defeating these three opponents rewards the player with: