Genshin Impact Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest guide

In Genshin Impact, 'Is "Intensity" Really the Key?' is a new Natlan side quest that you can undertake in the recently released Atocpan region. The quest takes place near a hot spring close to the Fallingstar Fields, which has become quite cold. You must resolve the issues causing the drop in temperature and restore its heat.

This guide provides detailed steps on how to complete the Is "Intensity" Really the Key? mission in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Genshin Impact: Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest location

Quest location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Is "Intensity" Really the Key? in Genshin Impact takes place at the hot spring marked on the map above. It is located southwest of the Fallingstar Fields, and you can quickly reach it by trailing in its direction from the Teleport Waypoint in the area.

Alternatively, you can reach the hot spring by heading northeast from the Teleport Waypoint on the western side of the Atocpan region.

However, it is important to note that you must have completed the Lost in the Woods quest to undertake this mission.

Genshin Impact: Is "Intensity" Really the Key? walkthrough

Talk to Ma'chah and Yoleehe

Talk to the NPCs to start (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To trigger the Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest, look for an NPC named Ma'chah at the hot spring. Interacting with him will trigger a cutscene in which he will explain that he is training to be the strongest at the hot spring, which has now become cold, and hopes to restore its heat with his "intensity."

Another NPC named Yoleehe explains that his Ma'chah got this idea from The Book of Five Springs, and his master won't leave till he makes the cold water boil with sheer intensity. As such, he asks the Traveler to do something about the situation.

Follow your pet Tepetlisaurus to a Geothermal Vent

Destroy the Geothermal Vent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

After the cutscene ends, your Tepetisaurus will run away towards a Geothermal Vent. At this point, Paimon mentions that attacking the vent may lead to the spring water warming up.

You can break the vent by attacking it with Plunge Attacks or by indwelling a Tatankasaurus and using its downward stomp ability.

Interact with Linaha and break two more Geothermal Vents

Use Plunge Attacks or Tatankasaurus abilities to destroy the other two Geothermal Vents (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once you have destroyed the first Geothermal Vent, a cutscene will ensue where a baby Koholosaurus will come out of it, which was seemingly blocking the vent and preventing the heat from reaching the spring.

An NPC named Linaha will introduce himself and explain that he was assigned to take care of the little Koholosaurus and that they ran off. Once the cutscene ends, you must follow your Tepetisaurus to two other Geothermal Vents. Destroy them as well in the same way as before to heat up the hot spring again.

Return to Linaha and interact with him

Talk to Linaha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once you have taken care of all three Geothermal vents, return to Linaha's location near Ma'chah and talk to him. After a few dialogues, the quest will be completed and you will automatically receive the rewards.

Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest rewards in Genshin Impact

All quest rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Completing the Is "Intensity" Really the Key? quest in the game will reward you with the following resources:

Primogems x 30

Mora x 37,000

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

