Genshin Impact Kaboomball event Primogems guide: How to get 240 Primogems easily

The Kaboomball Kombat event has started in Genshin Impact, giving players a prime opportunity to get lots of Primogems.

Genshin Impact has launched a new event called "Kaboomball Kombat" where players get to face a foe named "Dodofortress". Defeating the Dodofortress can reward players with a significant amount of Primogems.

Like most of the events in the 1.6 update, Kaboomball Kombat is also located on the Golden Apple Archipelago island. Players can identify the challenge location from the event page in the game.

Earning quick Primogems by completing Kaboomball Kombat in Genshin Impact

The Kaboomball Kombat event has a total of 3 chapters. Every 2 days, a new chapter will be released and each one has specific challenges which upon completion, reward the players with "Enigma gears".

Enigma Gears can be exchanged in the event shop to get various in-game items including Primogems. Players can get up to 420 Primogems by completing all the challenges.

"Kaboomball Kombat" Gameplay Details



The amazing, amusing, ball-launching Dodofortresses have been activated! Use your Dodoguard to reflect and return the Kaboomballs they fire and defeat them in Kaboomball Kombat!



Primogems from the Event Shop

The in-game items in the event shop include Primogems, an event-specific name card, Talent books, and more. To get all these items, players need 4200 Enigma Gears.

Kaboomball Kombat event shop (image via Genshin Impact)

There are 4 sets of Primogems in the event shop with each set consisting 60 Primogems and costing 200 Enigma Gears. So players can obtain a total of 240 Primogems in exchange for 800 Enigma Gears.

Primogems from the Event challenges

Now, to get Enigma Gears, players need to complete the event challenges. Each chapter in the event has eight challenges which reward various amounts of Enigma Gears.

There are three specific challenges in each chapter that reward 20 Primogems respectively and 350 Enigma Gears combined.

To get all the Primogems till the first chapter, players need to complete those three challenges and some more which should be worth at least 450 Enigma Gears to gain a total of 800 Enigma Gears.

Kaboomball Kombat event challenges (image via Genshin Impact)

Some challenges require players to defeat the Dodofortess a few times or cause the Dodofortress to enter "Fury Faze". Dodofortress will enter its Fury Faze when certain Kaboomballs are reflected back.

These challenges do not require any special observation and hence can be completed just by reflecting sufficient attacks by the Dodofortress.

Then there is another type of task which requires players to get a particular amount of high score. This might be tough, so they can try the co-op mode to get a higher score.

2 players can participate in the co-op mode, where each must guard a side of the field to get a higher score.

At this point, players should be able to get all 60 Primogems and around 700 Enigma Gears from the challenges. Currently around 100 Enigma Gears remain to be obtained to get all the event shop Primogems.

Kaboomball Kombat event challenges (image via Genshin Impact)

Some challenges include doing Perfect Returns and reflecting some specific Kaboomballs. Perfect Return is achieved by hitting a Kaboomball at the exact time it reaches the player.

This will be easier when they try to hit Kaboomballs from the sides.

Trying to reflect Kaboomballs from the front will be difficult and players will also have the risk of being directly hit, which can block their vision. So players need to focus on countering the Kaboomballs at the perfect time and do so carefully.

By this point, players must have accumulated at least 800 Enigma Gears and can exchange them for 240 Primogems from the event shop. For more tips on how to complete the challenges quickly, players can refer to the following article:

