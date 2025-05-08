Genshin Impact leak hints at artifact preset feature in upcoming update

The latest Genshin Impact leaks indicate that a much-requested quality-of-life (QoL) feature may be coming to the game in version 5.7. The information from GI Kitchen on Telegram suggests that the developer may introduce an artifact preset option allowing players to freely switch the artifacts of their playable units on the fly. This would considerably simplify the process of removing and re-equipping artifacts for particular units with multiple viable builds.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the artifact preset feature and other Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks, as per GI Kitchen.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks disclose artifact preset feature and other QoL changes

Ad

Trending

According to the latest leaks by GI Kitchen on Telegram, the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update, releasing on June 18, 2025, will introduce several QoL changes to the game aimed at improving the player experience.

One of these would be the addition of an artifact preset option that will allow players to create presets with different artifacts for their characters. They will be able to freely switch between the presets to change the characters' build. This will be helpful for gamers, as until now, they have had to manually remove each artifact and equip another instead, which can be a hassle.

Ad

Furthermore, the leaker mentioned that the developer may offer two preset options to players when the feature arrives. This would help characters with multiple viable builds, such as Mavuika, who can be used as a main DPS and sub-DPS by switching her artifact sets.

Aside from this, the leaker also disclosed two other QoL changes.

Other QoL changes coming in version 5.7

According to GI Kitchen, starting from version 5.7, players will receive one of each possible drop after defeating a Weekly Boss. This would improve the Talent upgrade process considerably. Gamers won't have to rely on luck to get some particular drops; instead, one of the required items would be guaranteed.

Ad

Another change coming to the game pertains to the Spiral Abyss. It is speculated that the developer will improve the UI for the challenge and provide additional details for it. Moreover, it will eliminate the hassle of manually claiming the rewards. Instead, the rewards will be automatically obtained upon completion of each floor.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.