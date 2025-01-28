Genshin Impact leak lists Harbingers appearing in upcoming regions

Genshin Impact has continued to captivate its players with unique lore and immersive storyline. Recent leaks, originally shared by DK2 and subsequently publicized by @hxg_diluc on their X account, have provided insight into the potential appearances of several Fatui Harbingers in future regions. Both these leakers are widely considered credible sources in the Genshin Impact community, having shared accurate leaks in the past.

This article will explore the leaks in question and discuss the Fatui Harbingers that are rumored to appear in upcoming Genshin Impact updates. It will also delve into their anticipated roles and the regions they are speculated to appear in.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact Harbingers rumored to appear in future updates, as per leaks

According to the leaks by DK2, Il Dottore and Columbina are expected to make their debuts in the Nod-Krai region, which is expected to be released in version 6.0. Meanwhile, Pantalone is speculated to appear in Snezhnaya, the Cryo Archon’s domain, potentially arriving with version 7.0. These appearances will likely tie into the narrative of the Fatui and their influence in Teyvat.

Both Columbina and Dottore are rumored to appear in the Nod-Krai arc of Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Il Dottore is one of the most mysterious Harbingers that the Traveler has met so far, known for his scientific experiments and morally questionable pursuits. His rumored involvement in Nod-Krai may delve deeper into his character and the experiments he has conducted in the past.

Columbina, another Fatui Harbinger, is described as one of the strongest beings and potentially otherworldly. Her appearance in Nod-Krai could shed light on her mysterious nature and her connections to the Fatui’s larger goals.

Players can expect to meet Pantalone when they visit Snezhnaya (Image via HoYoverse)

Snezhnaya, the homeland of the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa, is the stronghold of the Fatui and plays a critical role in their operations. Leaks suggest that the Fatui Harbinger Pantalone — also known as the Regrator — will feature prominently in this region.

As the Harbinger of wealth and commerce, his character is closely tied to Snezhnaya’s economic and political power. His role may provide significant insight into the Fatui’s motivations and their ambitions for control over Teyvat.

As with all leaks, these details remain speculative until confirmed by official announcements. But if these leaks do turn out to be true, players can expect significant lore revelations and character interactions involving Dottore, Columbina, and Pantalone in the upcoming updates of Genshin Impact.

