Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Tohma so far

Genshin Impact data miners consistently reveal upcoming characters, weapons and events in the game.

Based on some of these leaks, players can expect a new character named Tohma (possibly Tohama or Touma) to be released in a future update.

Tohma has not been confirmed for the game yet; he’s not even available in beta testing. However, since he seems closely related to the Inazuma region, he’ll likely debut in 1.6 or possibly 1.7.

Disclaimer: This analysis considers leaked and unconfirmed information. Tohma's gameplay is only speculative at this point, and miHoYo may change his backstory before he is released.

Also read: Eula vs Kazuha: Which Genshin Impact characters should you summon?

Tohma in Genshin Impact

Travelers are yet to meet Tohma in the Genshin Impact storyline, but there are plenty of rumors circulating about his backstory.

It’s rumored that he’s in a relationship with Ayaka, another upcoming character who is the princess of the Kamisato House of Inazuma.

i read somewhere that tohma is supposed to be ayaka's fiance??? idk if it's true LOL but here they are anyway :)#tohma #ayaka #genshinimpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/rWacEpCjUk — Rui | KAZUHA 🍁 (@humanitypng) May 8, 2021

In the original beta for Genshin Impact, several of Ayaka’s voice lines indicate that Tohma also works for Ayaka in some way. She demands that he fetch her umbrella in one line. In another line, she describes an incident where Tohma apologizes on other people’s behalf. This could mean that Tohma is some sort of servant or perhaps serves as the public voice for the Kamisato House.

Tohma may not be in beta testing, but data miners have leaked renders of the character. A popular artist in the Genshin Impact community, Lumie, has made the most notable prediction for Tohma’s design.

Tohma’s gameplay in Genshin Impact

Based on the leaked information, Tohma is expected to be a polearm-user with Pyro Vision. However, there’s no word on whether he’ll be a four-star or five-star character.

Currently, there are no two five-star characters with the same Vision and choice of weapon. Since Hu Tao is already a five-star Pyro polearm-user, it’s unlikely that Tohma would be a five-star character.

If Tohma does end up being a five-star character, he will likely get a powerful and unique kit that is meant for a different combat style than Hu Tao. Meanwhile, if he ends up being a four-star character, he could very well be a “budget” version of Hu Tao.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Is the upcoming Eula banner worth all the hype?