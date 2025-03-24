Genshin Impact leaks hint at Akkefi "chef girl" to be a Cryo and Hydro support 

Akkefi in Genshin Impact is an upcoming playable character expected to be released in version 5.6, according to leaks. She is rumored to be a chef from Fontaine who may be a 5-star unit. Recently, Seele Leaks disclosed some details about Akkefi's Passive Talent, which suggests that she might be an amazing support for Cryo and Hydro characters.

Read on to learn more about Akkefi's possible role in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Leaks suggest Akkefi may be a Cryo and Hydro support in Genshin Impact

Akkefi's silhouette is the one on the extreme right (Image via HoYoverse)

Akkefi (or Effie) is an upcoming character in HoYoverse's popular RPG, first teased during the version 5.3 livestream. She is one of the seven silhouettes showcased by HoYoverse and is rumored to be the one on the extreme right, beside Varesa.

As shown in her silhouette, Akkefi seems to wear a tall hat and is holding a knife in her hand, suggesting she is a chef in the narrative. While not much is known about her yet, information from Seele Leaks hints at her Passive Talent and sheds light on her potential role in the game.

The leak below suggests that Akkefi may be a support character in Genshin Impact capable of buffing the damage dealt by Cryo and Hydro elements. Moreover, depending on the number of characters of the aforementioned element, her buff's value will increase.

Here's the effect of Akkefi's leaked Passive Talent which solidifies her role as a support:

"When the combined number of Hydro and Cryo characters in the party is 1/2/3/4, and there is at least one Hydro and Cryo character, after Akkefi's Elemental Skill's Ice Cream Bomb hits an enemy, their Hydro and Cryo RES will be decreased by 5%/10%/15%/45% for X seconds."

This effect can add immense value to team compositions that rely on Cryo and Hydro characters to amplify their damage by decreasing enemy RES to the elements.

Moreover, Akkefi's presence can also significantly buff Frozen teams. By only including Hydro and Cryo units in the party, the enemy RES can be decreased by 45%, which is a lot by current standards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

