Genshin Impact leaks hint at Skirk's splash artwork

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have shared insight into Skirk's potential splash art. Players may remember her from the Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest, where Childe's former master first appears in the narrative. Since then, not much was known about her, until HoYoverse announced her as an upcoming character during the version 5.3 livestream.

Ad

Aside from Skirk and Dahlia, all other characters who were teased have now either been released or showcased officially. As such, it is speculated that the former may debut in the next patch. Ahead of that, notable leaker FouL has shared a rough sketch of Skirk's splash art in Genshin Impact. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Genshin Impact Skirk splash art design leaked

Ad

The Reddit post above provides a rough sketch showing the design of Skirk's potential splash art, which mmay show up when she is summoned in the game.

It appears she'd pose with her back facing toward the player while slightly turning her head backward in her rumored splash art. The artist has tried to detail her long hair and accessories that stand out in this pose. Moreover, it seems Skirk would hold a sword or a claymore in her left hand in the artwork.

Ad

While the leaker hasn't fleshed out the background much, it is plausible a big round object may be behind her, surrounded by smaller triangular entities. The round part also seems to emerge from a triangle on the bottom left. However, until more information about Skirk's abilities or animations is discovered, understanding the background of her splash art may remain difficult.

When would Skirk be released in Genshin Impact?

Skirk is the one in the center (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, there is no official information regarding when Skirk will debut in this RPG. However, it is speculated to be in the next update, i.e., version 5.7. HoYoverse announced seven upcoming characters by showing their silhouettes during the version 5.3 livestream, and since then, it has revealed five of the seven cast members, with only Skirk and Dahlia remaining.

Ad

As such, Skirk may finally arrive in the next update, which is expected to go live on June 18, 2025.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.