Genshin Impact leaks show Skirk's kit, talent, and constellations

Some recent Genshin Impact leaks have suggested that Skirk may be introduced as a playable character in the upcoming 5.7 update. She is a mysterious character in the game who last appeared during the Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest. Although the developer hasn't revealed much about her since, notable leaker HomDGRat recently leaked information about Skirk's kit, talents, and constellations.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Skirk's gameplay abilities in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Skirk's kit, talent, and constellations

Ad

Trending

Several leaks concerning Skirk in Genshin Impact have surfaced ahead of her speculated release in the version 5.7 update, expected to go live on June 18, 2025. Notable leaker HomDGRat has claimed on Telegram that she will be an Attack-scaling 5-star character from the Cryo element and may wield a Sword as her preferred weapon. Moreover, they have also disclosed her potential abilities, passive talents, and constellations.

Elemental Skill

According to the leaks, casting Skirk's Elemental Skill may provide her with a special energy bar, buff her Normal Attacks, and change her combat stance, which may be similar to her disciple, Childe.

Ad

HomDGRat also suggested that aside from using Elemental Skill, there may be another way to charge Skirk's special energy. It is expected that when her teammates attack foes, they will drop spheres on the field, and she will be able to collect these to charge energy via her Charged Attacks.

Elemental Burst

Skirk's Elemental Burst is rumored to consume all the special energy and deal significant damage to enemies. The leaker claims her Burst animation may resemble Keqing's Burst.

Ad

Passive Talent

The leaker has also disclosed one of Skirk's passive talents. According to them, when other Cryo or Hydro characters in the team deal damage to enemies, she will gain a Fallen Grace stack. Each character can only generate one stack at a time, and their durations would be independent. When the stacks are active, Skirk's Normal Attack and Elemental Burst damage will be buffed.

Constellations

C1: Unlocking Skirk's C1 is expected to convert the damage dealt by the sphere-consuming Charged Attacks to AoE damage.

Ad

C2: Unlocking Skirk's C2 is rumored to increase the special energy she gains and buff her Normal Attack damage by a certain amount.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.