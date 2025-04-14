Genshin Impact leaks show Skirk's kit, talent, and constellations

Some recent Genshin Impact leaks have suggested that Skirk may be introduced as a playable character in the upcoming 5.7 update. She is a mysterious character in the game who last appeared during the Fontaine chapter of the Archon Quest. Although the developer hasn't revealed much about her since, notable leaker HomDGRat recently leaked information about Skirk's kit, talents, and constellations.
Read on to learn more about Skirk's gameplay abilities in Genshin Impact, as per leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Skirk's kit, talent, and constellations
Several leaks concerning Skirk in Genshin Impact have surfaced ahead of her speculated release in the version 5.7 update, expected to go live on June 18, 2025. Notable leaker HomDGRat has claimed on Telegram that she will be an Attack-scaling 5-star character from the Cryo element and may wield a Sword as her preferred weapon. Moreover, they have also disclosed her potential abilities, passive talents, and constellations.
Elemental Skill
According to the leaks, casting Skirk's Elemental Skill may provide her with a special energy bar, buff her Normal Attacks, and change her combat stance, which may be similar to her disciple, Childe.
HomDGRat also suggested that aside from using Elemental Skill, there may be another way to charge Skirk's special energy. It is expected that when her teammates attack foes, they will drop spheres on the field, and she will be able to collect these to charge energy via her Charged Attacks.
Elemental Burst
Skirk's Elemental Burst is rumored to consume all the special energy and deal significant damage to enemies. The leaker claims her Burst animation may resemble Keqing's Burst.
Passive Talent
The leaker has also disclosed one of Skirk's passive talents. According to them, when other Cryo or Hydro characters in the team deal damage to enemies, she will gain a Fallen Grace stack. Each character can only generate one stack at a time, and their durations would be independent. When the stacks are active, Skirk's Normal Attack and Elemental Burst damage will be buffed.
Constellations
C1: Unlocking Skirk's C1 is expected to convert the damage dealt by the sphere-consuming Charged Attacks to AoE damage.
C2: Unlocking Skirk's C2 is rumored to increase the special energy she gains and buff her Normal Attack damage by a certain amount.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.