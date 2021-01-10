Genshin Impact Lost Riches Event Day 3: Iron Coin locations and how to collect them

Since its release, Genshin Impact has had a pretty busy season this far. The Lost Riches event, which began on the 8th of January, is the first event of 2021.

Completing this event will grant players a Seelie pet, which will follow players once they befriend it.

Hey Travelers~



An all-new event, "Lost Riches," will begin shortly. During the event, Travelers can make their way over to Stone Gate to find Ulman to participate in the event.



See full details >>> https://t.co/jFcKimw3fY#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/c1pZYakwrf — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 8, 2021

Day 3 Iron Coin locations and how to collect them in Genshin Impact

As a part of the Lost Riches event, players have been tasked with finding iron coins in Genshin Impact. Players can collect a maximum of 120 iron coins per day. Players can spend these iron coins at the event store in exchange for interesting items.

As of day 3, there are two new spots where players can collect these iron coins.

#1 Cuijue Slope

Advertisement

Image via YouTube (LostAngel Lucifer)

Players can head over to this area and start working their way downhill from here. That's where the coins are available. There are 60 coins that players can collect here. Once all the coins have been collected in this area, players can head over to the next area to collect the next set of coins.

#2 Starfell Valley/Windrise

Image via YouTube (LostAngel Lucifer)

Players can find iron coins in this area as well, as a part of the 3rd day loot pool. There are 60 coins in total here too, bringing the entire number of coins that players can collect to 120 for the day.

These coins appear as yellow blips on the ground. Players need to stand on top of these blips and press the "F" key (for PC players) to collect these coins. It isn't that hard to miss to be very honest. At times, there are a few other collectibles which pop up for players to collect in Genshin Impact.

There's a chance that players may end up unlocking a co-op challenge also once they've finished collecting all the coins for the day in Genshin Impact.