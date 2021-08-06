Genshin Impact Lost Riches event Primogems calculation: Get 420 free Primogems

Lost Riches has finally returned to Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. Players who had missed out on this treasure-seeking event earlier can now get their hands on an attractive Seelie companion and Primogems.

Events in Genshin Impact attract players not only because of their interesting mechanics but also because of the free rewards. Lost Riches is no exception, as it offers a total of 420 Primogems to participants in the coming days.

Lost Riches event overview in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to get primogems from Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact

Special treasures in Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two ways through which players can get Primogems from the Lost Riches event. First, there are some special treasures hidden on the map that offer 60 Primogems.

Ulman's treasure book suggests that there are two special treasures in Inazuma, implying that players can avail a maximum of 120 Primogems from them.

Another way to get Primogems is through the Lost Riches event exchange shop. The shop is offering 100 Primogems for 80 Iron Coins.

A player can make such a transaction three times, implying that a total of 300 Primogems can be redeemed from Iron Coins.

The Lost Riches event in Inazuma will last for 10 days. New treasure locations will be available to players daily, and this will certainly help them in exploring Baal's Inazuma to the fullest.

Other rewards from the Lost Riches event

It comes as no surprise that the Lost Riches event will also offer rewards other than just Primogems. These include Mystic Enhancement Ore and Mora that are valuable for building characters in Genshin Impact.

Here are the additional rewards with their cost (in Iron Coins):

Hero's Wit - 1 for 8 Iron Coins

- 1 for 8 Iron Coins Mystic Enhancement Ore - 1 for 4 Iron Coins

- 1 for 4 Iron Coins Mora - 1,000 for 8 Iron Coins

- 1,000 for 8 Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Dayflower - 280 Iron Coins

- 280 Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Rose - 280 Iron Coins

- 280 Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Curcuma- 280 Iron Coins

280 Iron Coins Mini Seelie: Viola- 280 Iron Coins

The Lost Riches event exchange shop in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Naturally, Genshin Impact players must find all the treasures for Ulman in order to get the maximum number of Iron Coins. Eventually, it will help them in redeeming all the aforementioned rewards, and of course, the brand-new Viola Seelie companion.

