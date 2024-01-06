Genshin Impact Lost Riches: Treasure Area 5 (Erinnyes Forest) guide

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches has unlocked the Day 5 treasure puzzle, which takes place in the Erinnyes Forest region. You must use the treasure-seeking Seelie to find two buried chests in this area. Similar to previous puzzles, you must absorb energy emissions to find the dig sites and complete different challenges to collect the chests.

Collecting the buried treasure chests will reward players with 20 Primogems, 80 Ancient Iron Coins, and tons of Mora. In this article, we will guide players to complete Treasure Area 5 in Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches: Treasure Area 4 (Erinnyes Forest) guide

All 6 Energy Emission and Treasure Sites (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Treasure Area 1 and Area 3, Genshin Impact players must locate all energy emissions to find the dig sites. There are a total of six energy emmissions spread throughout the area. Collecting three energy emissions will reveal the treasure dig sites.

The map above shows the locations of all the energy commissions and the treasure dig sites.

Energy Emission Location 1

Look between bushes (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Foggy Forest Path's north waypoint and head eastward. You will find the first energy emission under a tree surrounded by bushes.

Energy Emission Location 2

On a tree stump (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the first energy orb, keep heading northeast. You will find the second energy emission on a tree stump.

Energy Emission Location 3

At the top of the tent (Image via HoYoverse)

Head southeast towards the treasure hoarder tent to find the third energy emission. Genshin Impact players are recommended to defeat the nearby mobs before collecting the energy orb located on top of the tent.

After collecting the third energy orb, the mini-map will highlight the location of the first treasure site. Follow the in-game map and complete the particle collection challenge to get the first buried treasure chest in Area 5 of the Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event.

Energy Emission Location 4

Hidden in bushes (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the first treasure chest, head northeast and follow the road. You will find the fourth energy emission hidden amongst bushes.

Energy Emission Location 5

Surrounded by mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep heading east from the previous location to find the fifth energy emission. The energy orb will be located on a wooden box surrounded by treasure hoarders. Players can choose to defeat or ignore them before collecting the energy orb.

Energy Emission Location 6

At the edge of Area 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the fifth energy emission, head south to find the last energy orb. The orb is located next to a wooden crate near the end of the yellow zone. It will also vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie again and mark the location of the second treasure site.

Follow the map to find the dig site and complete the combat challenge to collect the second chest. Collecting all two buried chests will reward Genshin Impact players with 20 Primogems, 80 Ancient Iron Coins, and 60000 Mora.