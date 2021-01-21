Genshin Impact Marvelous Merchandise returns tomorrow

Genshin Impact's Marvelous Merchandise event is coming back tomorrow, on January 23rd, much to the delight of players worldwide.

The event will run from 10am on 23rd January until 4am on 30th January. Players will be able to find Liben, the merchant, to exchange items for rewards, including Primogems.

Liben's Boxes o' Marvels in Genshin Impact

To participate in the event, Genshin Impact players must be Adventure Level 12 or higher. During the event, each day will provide players a hint about where to find Liben. Liben will have seven different Box o' Marvels available to redeem, though players can only claim one a day and only if they can provide Liben the items he is looking for.

"Marvelous Merchandise" Event: Open Boxes o' Marvels and Get Primogems!



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/TxIZouyw4Q#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/WT33OPmbWY — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 21, 2021

Once Genshin Impact players exchange items for Liben's Boxes o' Marvels five times, a Mega Boxes o' Marvels is unlocked. It provides extra Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

Liben locations in Genshin Impact's last Marvelous Merchandise

Liben's Boxes o' Marvels

Whether or not Liben's locations will be the same as the last time this event occurred remains to be seen. Here's a list of the locations where he has was seen last time around:

Advertisement

Day 1 - In Mondstadt, across from Flora's flower stand.

Day 2 - In Springvale, in the back of Hunter's Village.

Day 3 - In Dawn Winery, close to the main entrance.

Day 4 - In the Stone Gate in Liyue, next to Pops Zhou's tea shop.

Day 5 - In Wangshu Inn, on the ground floor.

Day 6 - At the Statue of the Seven in the Sea of Clouds.

Day 7 - In Liyue Harbor, near the northern teleportation waypoint.

While there is still no clarity as to whether Liben will show up in these locations, fans will be hoping that they dont have to do too much adventuring to encounter him. If the positions were to remain the same, it would massively reduce the amount of effort players are required to put in.