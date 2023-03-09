Genshin Impact Momoka leaks: Banner rumors, release, and more details

Genshin Impact might change the Standard Wish banner in the upcoming update. The developers will add Dehya to the permanent gacha in the next version of the game, and there are rumors that they may be adding another character very soon.

Genshin Impact will likely conduct a major Inazuma event in the 3.7 version update based on recent leaks. They might also introduce a new Geo catgirl unit called Momoka in the same patch. There is a chance that the supposed new character might join the permanent gacha pool.

Genshin Impact might release a new 5-star Geo character, as per leaks

Many leaks are circulating now that indicate that Genshin Impact might release a new 5-star Geo character from Inazuma called Momoka. The potential new unit may be a Nekomata, or cat youkai, equivalent to spirits in western culture and related to Asase Shrine. A recent leak revealed images of her possible designs from different angles.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal anything about the rumored character, many believe she could be released in the upcoming v3.7 patch. Since each Genshin Impact update runs for 42 days or six weeks, players can expect Momoka to be released on one of the following days, depending on the phases:

First phase: May 24, 2023

Second phase: June 14, 2023

If the leaks are accurate, an official confirmation of her release should be made during the 3.7 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on or around May 12, 2023.

Potential changes in the Standard Wish banner

A dedicated group of leakers, Team China, previously stated that either the Inazuman Geo catgirl or a new Bow unit from Sumeru is likely to join the Standard Wish banner. The identity of the possible new character from the Dendro region is still unknown, but they are expected to be 5-star as well.

There are no 5-star characters from Inazuma or a 5-star Geo unit in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard banner. Thus, the community took the news about a potential new addition quite favorably initially.

However, a Twitter fan page, HoyoverseJapan, recently denied all the claims about Momoka being added to the permanent gacha. This upset many fans because it could mean another 5-star Bow unit from Sumeru might join the Standard banner when there is already one in Tighnari.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Momoka's potential kit

Mero @merlin_impact Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.



Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).



E - shield, has tap and press versions Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.Momoka is Geo sword user.Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).E - shield, has tap and press versions

Based on the data by Mero, Momoka is expected to be a Sword user, and her kit is similar to Zhongli's. There are two versions of her Elemental Skill, and she can deploy a shield like the Geo Archon.

Fans did not well receive the idea of her being another shielder since they expected something new from the Nekomata. The Genshin Impact 3.7 beta is yet to be released, so travelers must wait a little longer to witness her abilities.

