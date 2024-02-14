Genshin Impact Mt Xuanlian Precious chest unlocking guide

Genshin Impact's new region, Chenyu Vale, has introduced many new places to explore and discover treasure chests. Collecting them is essential for many who want to hoard Primogems for their future summons. This article will primarily focus on a sealed Precious chest located in Mt.Xuanlian. Unlocking this requires finding three Sacred Simulacrum and placing them in their respective positions.

Since it is a new region, many in the community are still unfamiliar with this place in Genshin Impact. In this article, you will learn everything you need to know the location of Sacred Simulacrum and how to collect the Mt. Xuanlian Precious chest.

Genshin Impact guide to unlocking Precious chest in Mt. Xuanlian

In-game preview of the Precious chest from Mt.Xuanlian waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mt.Xuanlian waypoint and head west to find the Precious chest in Genshin Impact. Since the waypoint is located in an elevated location, you will have to glide down with your windglider or use the Golden Carp Leap mechanic to reach this place. As stated earlier, the Precious chest is sealed with three slots nearby.

You will find three Sacred Simulacrum and place them in these slots to unseal the Precious chest.

Sacred Simulacrum Location #1

Location of first Sacred Simulacrum (Image via HoYoverse)

Head north from the Precious chest to find the first Sacred Simulacrum. It will be placed on top of a pressure plate in front of a cave surrounded by a green barrier. This pressure plate is one of the key pieces to unseal the cave.

Sacred Simulacrum Location #2

Unlock the cave's entrance to find the second Sacred Simulacrum (Image via HoYoverse)

Do not pick up the Sacred Simulacrum from the pressure plate yet. Stand on the other pressure plate beside it to remove the barrier blocking the cave's entrance. Enter the cave to find the second Sacred Simulacrum and a Remarkable chest in Genshin Impact.

Opening the Remarkable chest in this cave will reward players with the blueprint for Valley Jade Wall: Jade Belt River.

Sacred Simulacrum Location #3

Location of the third Sacred Simulacrum (Image via HoYoverse)

While the first two Sacred Simulacrum were near each other, the third statue is in the opposite direction. From the Precious chest, head southeast to find a wooden bridge. You will find the last statue here with a Hilichurl Rogue guarding a nearby Remarkable chest.

Use your Adeptal Energy to pick up all the Sacred Simulacrum one by one and place them in any of the three slots. Once all the statues have been placed, the Precious chest should unlock itself for you to collect.

