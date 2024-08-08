Genshin Impact Natlan update schedule leaks

Genshin Impact's version 5.0 update will mark the beginning of the Natlan saga in the storyline and will be released on August 28, 2024. As the Traveler forays into this new region, players will experience many quests and other content spread over a span of several updates. Leaks have suggested that version 5.7 may be the last patch of the Natlan arc.

This article will list the release schedule and new banner release dates for all Genshin Impact Natlan updates, from version 5.0 to 5.7.

Note: The version update schedule is based on speculations regarding past precedence and is subject to change. HoYoverse can change the update duration anytime so readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Natlan update schedule speculation

The latest leaks from notable leaker, Jokerverse, suggest that Genshin Impact's Natlan arc may only last until version 5.7. This would imply that the Pyro nation's storyline may culminate earlier than expected.

Moreover, since each update in this RPG lasts for 42 days, we can now deduce the schedule for all upcoming Natlan updates, starting from 5.0, all the way until 5.7.

Detailed below is a complete Natlan schedule, based on past precedence.

Version 5.0

New characters for version 5.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update will be the first Natlan update, allowing Travelers to visit the land of Pyro. It will be released on August 28, 2024, and will introduce three new characters to the game — Mualani, Kachina, and Kinich.

The upcoming banner order leaks have indicated that Mualani may be featured on the first-half banners alongside Kazuha, whereas Kinich may debut during the second half alongside Raiden Shogun. Kachina's banner is yet to be determined.

Let's look at the banner schedule for v5.0:

First half (August 28, 2024): Mualani and Kazuha

(August 28, 2024): Mualani and Kazuha Second half (September 17, 2024): Kinich and Raiden Shogun

Version 5.1

Expand Tweet

Following the previous update, version 5.1 is expected to go live on October 9, 2024. Leaks have suggested that it may introduce a new map expansion including the Great Volcano of Turlan area.

Moreover, the developer has confirmed that Xilonen will be released as a playable unit in this update. Here are their possible release dates:

First half: October 9, 2024

October 9, 2024 Second half: October 29, 2024

Version 5.2

Ororon and Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5.2 update will be the last one arriving in 2024. It will be released on November 20, 2024, and last all the way until 2025. While not much is known about this patch yet, it is speculated that Ororon may make his debut. Furthermore, since new Archons are often featured in the X.2 updates, the Pyro Archon may also be featured.

Below are the expected banner dates for v5.2:

First half: November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024 Second half: December 10, 2024

Version 5.3

Arriving on January 1, 2025, version 5.3 will be the first update of the next year. Based on the previous chapters of the Archon Quest, the Natlan storyline may conclude in this update.

The banners of this update may go live on the following dates:

First half: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Second half: January 21, 2025

Version 5.4

The 5.4 update of the Natlan region is speculated to arrive on February 12, 2025, and is likely to celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue. During the patch, new 5-star characters are expected to be released on the below dates:

First half: February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 Second half: March 4, 2025

Version 5.5

Fans can expect the 5.5 update to go live worldwide on March 26, 2025, with a brand-new character. The banner dates for this patch are likely to be the following:

First half: March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 Second half: April 15, 2025

Version 5.6

The 5.6 update may drop on May 7, 2025. The limited-time character banners during this version are expected to be released on the following dates:

First half: May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 Second half: May 27, 2025

Version 5.7

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is leaked to be the last one from the Natlan saga and could be a Summer Island patch arriving on June 18, 2025. New characters of this patch could arrive on these dates:

First half: June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 Second half: July 8, 2025

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

