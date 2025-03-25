Genshin Impact next and current banners

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games in the world right now, featuring a cast of more than 90 playable characters. The developer refreshes the character and weapon banners every 21 days, providing players with new options to summon. Naturally, many may be curious to know about the current and upcoming gacha banners so they can plan their pulls in advance.

On that note, this article provides details about the current and upcoming banners in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Current event banners

The current Genshin Impact banners in version 5.5 have been released (on March 26, 2025), offering Varesa and Xianyun as the featured 5-star characters. While the former is a brand-new Electro DPS, the latter is an Anemo support for Plunge Attack characters who is also capable of healing.

Aside from them, several popular 4-stars like Iansan and Chevreuse have also got a rate-up on their banners.

Meanwhile, the weapons banner offers Varesa and Xianyun's signature weapons, along with some amazing 4-star ones from Natlan.

Here is the complete list of everything offered in the ongoing banners:

Limited-time character banner

Varesa (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Iansan (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

Epitome Invocation weapon banner

Vivid Notions (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Sturdy Bone (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Fruitful Hook (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Mountain-Bracing Bolt (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Waveriding Whirl (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-star Bow)

Genshin Impact: Next event banners

Xilonen and Venti have been confirmed for the upcoming banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the ongoing banners, Xilonen and Venti's limited-time 5-star character banners will be released on April 15, 2025, during the second half of version 5.5. The former is a strong support character from the Geo elements, whereas the latter is a decent Anemo sub-DPS with crowd-control abilities.

The signature 5-star weapons of Xilonen and Venti will also be made available on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner during this period.

Let's look at the upcoming banners in the game:

Limited-time character banner

Xilonen (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Venti (5-star Anemo)

Epitome Invocation weapon banner

Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

