Genshin Impact Orobashi's legacy quest guide (Part-1): How to search for the missing part to repair the ward

Genshin Impact 2.0 has finally brought players to Inazuma and they have a lot of quests to discover and complete in the huge region.. They will need to track down these quests as they will have a major impact on the exploration aspect and the world itself.

The Orobashi's Legacy questline in particular is very helpful and players can get a lot accomplished by repairing the wards on Yashiori Island. They can learn about the first part of the Orobashi's Legacy quest here, and find out how to search for the missing ward parts.

Genshin Impact: Orobashi's Legacy Part 1 quest guide

Orobashi's Legacy is a quest that Genshin Impact players can begin in Yashiori Island by heading to Musoujin Gorge and speaking to an NPC named Kaji near a mysterious shrine.

Kaji will provide players with a quest to locate and solve the puzzle behind these missing pieces of the ward.

To stop the rain complete World Quests Orobashi’s Legacy Part 1,2 & 3. You will get Orobashi’s Legacy Part 1 world quest by talking to Kaji near Fort Fijitou pic.twitter.com/v1bUf2INku — Valkyrie CW- fate series (@TheOwlKinggg) July 26, 2021

Searching for the missing parts to repair the ward:

The orb containing the parts needed for the ward (Image via Wow Quests )

Genshin Impact players can use their Elemental Sight to locate the area in which the pieces are hidden, and they will be led to a large orb near the shrine. This orb is guarded by several samurai, and players will need to defeat them to interact with this new puzzle type.

After players defeat the samurai, they will need to interact with these pillars (Image via Wow Quests)

Orobashi's Legacy quest features a new puzzle type similar to the ones players may have found in the Golden Apple Archipelago. This puzzle is called a Sacred Stone Puzzle, and players will need to interact with both Sacred Stone Mounds and Thunderbearer Mirrors.

Adjusting the orientation of a Thunderbearer Mirror (Image via Wow Quests)

Sacred Stone Mounds will fire a blast of Electro in the direction they are oriented when they are struck by players. If the blast hits a Thunderbearer Mirror, it will bounce the Electro blast in the direction they are facing.

Players will need to maneuver and adjust these tools to destroy the sphere that is holding the missing ward parts.

Sacred Stone Puzzle solution:

for the weird pilllar things heres a guide for ppl who cant figure out in which order it is



for the orobashi’s legacy quest pic.twitter.com/fqECIGuvCY — rye ! (@Iesbianimpact) July 22, 2021

To solve the Sacred Stone Puzzle, Genshin Impact players will need to maneuver the Sacred Stone Mound and Mirrors to make the Electro Blast strike the orb and destroy it.

Players can follow this order to solve the puzzle:

Adjust the Sacred Stone Mound so that it is facing the nearest Thunderbearer Mirror. Adjust the Height of the Mound so that it will fire at the Mirror. Adjust the next Mirror so that it is facing downwards and to the left at the mirror below. Adjust the next Mirror so that it fires straight at the one inside the circle with the orb. Adjust the Elevation of the final Mirror so that it shoots straight into the orb.

After this, they will just need to strike the Sacred Stone Mound and the orb should dissipate. Players will then be able to enter the area and grab both the Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Pearl and the Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Warding Stone.

Completing Orobashi's Legacy Part 1:

Submitting the missing parts of the ward (Image via Wow Quests)

Once Genshin Impact players have the pieces, they can return to the ward and give them back by interacting with it. After the pieces are restored to their rightful place, the constant thunderstorm in the area will dissipate, and players will be able to continue the Genshin Impact quest by talking to Kaji once more.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is absolutely filled with hidden quests and players should make sure to complete all of them for great rewards.

