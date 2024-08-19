Genshin Impact: Phlogiston and Nightsoul mechanics of Natlan explained

With the release of Natlan on August 28, there are whole new range of gameplay mechanics for players to get accustomed to. Puzzles in Natlan will make use of these new mechanics, so learning about them will be helpful for everyone looking to efficiently explore the nation of Pyro. The two most important new mechanics introduced in Natlan are the Phlogiston and Nightsoul system.

This article explains what the Phlogiston and Nightsoul mechanics are, and how to use them in the 5.0 Natlan update.

Genshin Impact Phlogiston and Nightsoul mechanics in Natlan

1) Phlogiston

Phlogiston can be found in many forms all across Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Being the nation of Pyro, fire is a perpetually present motif throughout Natlan. Phlogiston is one such energy substance that utilizes Pyro and can be found in various areas across the region.

As explained by the developers in the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, Phlogiston is essentially an advanced state of the Pyro element found across Natlan. Since it is linked to the Pyro element in the Pyro nation, it has certain spiritual significance to residents of Natlan as well.

Liquid Phlogiston can be found deep underground in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Phlogiston exists in many different forms, with each having its own specific use. These uses range from serving as an energy source to being used in fights and even in exploration.

Characters and Saurians from Natlan have dedicated Phlogiston bars that show the amount of this resource players have. While the formers use Phlogiston to extend the duration of their Nightsoul abilities, the latter use them to aid in exploration. For example, the Tepetlisaurus from the Children of Echoes tribe can use Phlogiston to burrow underground and move rapidly.

Meanwhile, Liquid Phlogiston is a substance that can be found deep underground in areas inhabited by the People of the Springs tribe. The Scions of the Canopy's Yumkasaurus can also interact with Phlogiston-filled fruits in Natlan for both exploration and combat purposes.

After 'indwelling' or transforming into any of the aforementioned Saurians, you will notice the Phlogiston bar where the characters' stamina bar usually is. You can keep track of how much Phlogiston you're using via this bar. Additionally, all characters hailing from Natlan will also have a separate Phlogiston bar right above their health bar at the bottom of the screen.

When needed, you can refill your Phlogiston via any of the following means:

Teleport to nearby Waypoint or Statue of the Seven.

Gathering Crystal Beetles and Embercore Flowers.

2) Nightsoul's Blessing

Characters hailing from Natlan can make use of the Nightsoul's Blessing system (Image via HoYoverse)

Nightsoul's Blessing is a new character state introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. Only characters who are originally from Natlan can utilize the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

Once the characters enter this state, their combat and mobility will be boosted. Different characters will have different Nightsoul's Blessing effects, and this effect can be tracked via a special Nightsoul bar to the left of the character.

The Nightsoul bar will be displayed to the left of the character (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, Mualani can use her Elemental Skill to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state, where she will continuously consume Nightsoul points to mount her surfboard and move very fast, even on water. Kinich's kit leaks also suggest that he will be able to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state using his Elemental Skill, following which his combat capabilities will be boosted and he will be able to leap forward using grapple hooks.

Once your characters run out of Nightsoul points, you can use Phlogiston to use their abilities.

There are also two new mechanics associated with the Nightsoul phenomenon:

Nightsoul Transmissions: These enable Natlan characters to switch into each other and trigger Nightsoul travel mechanics in a streamlined manner.

Nightsoul Burst: Nightsoul Burst occur at certain intervals when Natlan characters trigger elemental reaction and deal damage to surrounding enemies.

Read this article to know more about All Genshin Impact Natlan characters, elements, and rarity leaks.

