Genshin Impact player discovers text-enlarging trick for resizing text messages and signature

A Genshin Impact player recently discovered a way to modify the text size in the in-game chat and signature on the player's profile with a very simple trick. It involves using a set of HTML inputs along with the text Travelers wants to enlarge. A similar thing has happened in the past in HoYoverse's other title, Honkai Star Rail, where players could exploit a bug that allowed them to change the color and text formatting in their nicknames.

This article explains the trick behind modifying the text size in the in-game chat and profile signatures.

Enlarging text size in chat and signature in Genshin Impact explained

A Reddit user, @Its-Orizon, has discovered a trick to change the text size in the in-game chat and the signature on the player's profile in Genshin Impact. As mentioned, the trick is to type an HTML code with the desired text in the intended field. Pressing Enter will change the size of the final text appearing on the chat.

Here's the code that you can use to change the text size:

<siźe=49> enter text </siźe>

You can copy the HTML code and change the size by entering a different number before pasting it in the in-game chat or the signature on the profile. It is important to note that the letter ź must be used with an acute and not the regular alphabet (z) for the trick to work. Finally, press Enter to see the result.

It is worth adding that the supposed Genshin Impact 'trick' that HoYoverse may label as a bug is not new. A similar exploit appeared in Honkai Star Rail in 2023, which allowed players to change the text format and color of their nicknames.

However, this also restricted players from making progress in certain story content, forcing the developers to deploy a hotfix to block the feature.

Some players even received a 'Violation Notice' via email to warn them about the potential penalties, such as an account ban, if they were to repeat it.

Interestingly, the HTML trick is common in Honkai Impact 3rd, another HoYoverse title. However, using it in Genshin Impact is still not encouraged. Luckily, no one seems to have been banned or faced any action for using this feature at the moment.

At the time of writing this article, the text-enlarging trick remained functional in the in-game chat and signature on the player profiles.

