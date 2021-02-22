Genshin Impact Redditor ships Bennet and Barbara together, and fans are all for it

It is no secret that Genshin Impact has a lot of characters.

Such a large number means that fans can't help but ship love teams from the game's growing roster of characters, including the rise of Bennett and Barbara's fan-made romance.

Bennett and Barbara 'in love'

It all began with a post on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page showing artwork by a user, Reishichi.

It quickly sparked interest from fellow Reddit users. Most expressed how cutely the two characters were illustrated. The ship has 'already sailed' for some who can't help but find both a match for each other.

Another post is a video posted on YouTube by NhiccoXCreeper (below), where a fan comic video about Barbara healing Bennett can be seen. And yes, it also drove fans to their feet, feeling the romance between the two.

It is well-known that Bennett is a four-star Pyro character who is a heartthrob among fans due to his boyish looks and charm. On the other hand, Barbara is a four-star Hydro character seen by most fans as a cute and charming girl with her long curly hair.

Their Pyro and Hydro elements may shine light on the famous saying, "opposites do attract."

Bennett's fan-made love team ships

Yet, even with the Bennett-Barabar thing going on, some fans brought back Bennett's past love team ships, which were also fan-made.

One of those includes his fan-made romance with the four-star Electro character, Fischl. The 'daring adventurer' was also shipped with Bennett, and some fan-art trended on various social media communities for Genshin Impact.

There was also a fan-made short comic graphic posted on Reddit. This time, Bennett was being shipped with Noelle, a four-star Geo character who dreams of becoming one of the Knights of Favonius in Genshin Impact.

A user, AsNKrysis, even commented that it would be better if fans see more in-game interactions between the two.

Bennett teaming up with any of them in Genshin Impact is possible

The good thing is that all the characters above are playable - meaning gamers can form a team using Bennett and any of the love team ships he was and is a part of.

It might be Bennett and Fischl, Bennett and Noelle, or the trending thing today, Bennett and Barbara. Fans can go on a Genshin Impact adventure using any of these love teams as long as they have obtained those characters. Or if they want to, they put them all in one group.

But with Genshin Impact developers miHoYo exhibiting a sense of surprise for fans, who knows. Fans might get one of these love teams in a real storyline in the future.