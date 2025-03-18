Genshin Impact March 2025 redeem codes: List of all codes released this month

Genshin Impact's version 5.4 is offering exciting new characters, weapons, and more in March 2025. Several exclusive redeem codes are also active during the update that players can use to obtain a variety of free rewards, including Primogems, the main gacha currency of this RPG.

Considering that redemption codes only remain active for a limited period and the developer often releases new ones, it can be difficult to keep track of the active codes. On that note, this article will list all Genshin Impact redeem codes you can use in March 2025 along with their corresponding rewards.

All active Genshin Impact redeem codes in March 2025

Here are all the active Genshin Impact redeem codes you can use during March 2025 to obtain free rewards:

JRCB867O8KT3: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 POKAPOKAGENSHIN : Dreams of Healing x1, Hero's Wit x3, Sea Ganoderma x3, Kageuchi Handguard x5

: Dreams of Healing x1, Hero's Wit x3, Sea Ganoderma x3, Kageuchi Handguard x5 11KU0MNDK2RG : Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3

Note that each of the redemption codes has a varied expiry period following which they will not yield rewards. Therefore, it is recommended you use the above-mentioned codes at the earliest.

How to use redeem codes in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse offers two distinct ways to use redemption codes in this popular RPG. While the first one lets you redeem them in-game, the second offers you the option to use them on any web browser without needing to boot up the game.

Here's how to obtain the free rewards with both methods:

Redeem codes in the game

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Below are the steps to use redemption codes from within the game:

Click on the top-left corner or press the Esc key to open the Paimon menu.

Open the Settings menu.

Navigate to the Account tab.

Select the second Redeem Code option to open a dialog box.

Paste the code here and press Confirm.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes on HoYoverse's website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use the codes on the official HoYoverse website, by following these steps:

Go to the official redemption code website.

Log in with your in-game account.

Pick and confirm your game server.

Paste the code and press Redeem.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

