Genshin Impact: Redeem codes to get free Primogems in April 2021 (April 16th)

Genshin Impact has released three new Redeem codes that grant 300 Primogems for free.

Redeem codes are the easiest source of free Primogems in the game. Genshin Impact releases these codes on special occasions such as major announcements or after crossing significant milestones.

The latest redemption code was released during the version 1.5 preview live stream of the game. The code is valid for a limited time and will grant 300 Primogems upon successful redemption.

Genshin Impact: New Redeem codes to get free Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a few new Redeem codes today, April 16, 2021. With version 1.5 of the game only weeks away, the publisher has released several sneak peeks at the upcoming content.

The 1.5 livestream has gathered a massive audience, making the event a huge success. miHoYo gifted the community three new redeem codes as a token of appreciation.

The three new Redeem codes for April 2021 are:

FS6SU367M279 - 100 Primogems, 10 X Mystic enhancement ores 4BNSD3675J8D - 100 Primogems, 5 X Hero's Wits ATPTUJPP53QH - 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Launch Genshin Impact on their preferred platform. After the game is loaded, click on the "Paimon" menu on the screen's top-left corner. In the Paimon menu, navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. Then click on the "Redeem Now" option to open the redemption window. After entering the latest redeem codes, click on the "Exchange" option. Upon successful redemption, the free Primogems will be sent to the player's in-game mail. Click on the "Claim all" button in the in-game mail to transfer the Primogems and other rewards to the inventory.

Successful code redemption confirmation in Genshin Impact

The aforementioned code is redeemable worldwide, allowing players across different servers to enjoy the rewards. However, the expiry date of the same has not been revealed.

Considering that the redeem code released during version 1.4 lasted only 12 hours, players are advised to redeem the code as soon as possible.

