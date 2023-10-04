One of the quickest ways to obtain Primogems in Genshin Impact is via redeem codes. Travelers can use them either in-game or on the official website. Employing codes is quite a simple process that yields several rewards, making them quite desirable. However, it is important to note that each Genshin redeem code expires after a certain period of time.

This article will cover all Genshin Impact redeem codes that are active during the month of October 2023. It will also mention how you can redeem them to obtain the associated rewards.

Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for October 2023

All active redeem codes for October 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travelers can use Genshin Impact redeem codes active in October 2023 to obtain Primogems, Adventurer's Experience, Hero's Wit, Mora, Mystical Enhancement Ore, and more.

While some of these codes are older, a few of them were recently released alongside version 4.1. Here is a list of all the ones active in October 2023:

6T8NWE3HD7PD - 60x Primogems, 5x Adventurer's Experience

- 60x Primogems, 5x Adventurer's Experience AS97CE45EUER - 20,000x Mora, 2x Hero's Wit, 3x Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 20,000x Mora, 2x Hero's Wit, 3x Mystic Enhancement Ore EAFVKD4GZQBZ - 10,000x Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken

- 10,000x Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken RQWP3ULZZ8VD - 10,000x Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken

- 10,000x Mora, 10x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken 2S84JS839T8R - 60x Primogems, 5x Adventurer's Experience

- 60x Primogems, 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT - 50x Primogems, 3x Hero's Wit

You should also note that you can receive an additional redemption code by participating in the HoYo FEST 2023 here. In order to obtain it, you must follow the steps given below:

Log in with your HoYoverse account.

HoYo FEST 2023 home page (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the first icon on the top right marked in the image above.

Select either of the captions and click to generate your exclusive image.

When the image is presented, select the Share option.

Once you share it on Social Media, go back to the home page of the event.

A new Gift Box icon should have appeared on the top right.

HoYo FEST 2023 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on it and select Genshin Impact to generate a redemption code.

After that, you will soon receive 20,000x Mora via in-game mail.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two ways you can redeem Genshin Impact codes. One option is to redeem them in-game, while the other involves employing this title's official website.

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here is how you can redeem codes from inside the game:

Open the Paimon menu and select Settings.

Go to Account Settings and click on the Redeem Now option.

Fill out the dialog box that follows with your Genshin redeem code and click Exchange. The rewards will be sent to you via in-game mail shortly after.

How to redeem codes online (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use your Genshin redeem codes on the official redeem code website by here. Just follow these easy steps given below:

Log in using your in-game account.

Select your server.

Enter the redemption code in the dialog box, and click redeem.

You'll soon receive the rewards via in-game mail.

