Genshin Impact releases Venti-themed clothing line in latest Merchandise reveal

Fans of Genshin Impact's, Venti, should know that a new clothing line based on the popular bard's aesthetic will be released soon. It will include Venti-inspired clothing, footwear, and accessories. Interested fans will be able to purchase the items starting from April 9, 2024, at midnight (UTC +8).

However, it is important to note that the products are made for the Chinese market and will only be available on Tmall, a Chinese e-commerce platform.

For curious fans, this Genshin Impact article will list all the upcoming Venti-themed apparel, as revealed by the officials on Bilibili.

Genshin Impact reveals Venti clothing line in latest Merchandise collection

The Anemo Archon, Venti, is among the best-dressed characters in Genshin Impact. Draped in a cape and typical bard's clothes, he has a unique look that many fans may want to recreate.

According to the latest information, a Venti-themed clothing line will soon become available on the Tmall website. The collection will offer apparel for both, men and women, alongside some accessories.

Here is a summary of the announcements:

New Product: Venti-themed costumes

Venti-themed costumes Release date and time: 12 am (UTC+8) on April 9, 2024

12 am (UTC+8) on April 9, 2024 Where to buy: Tmall

Tmall Number of items: Nine items, including clothing, footwear, and accessories

Items available to purchase

As mentioned above, nine products will be a part of this Venti-inspired clothing line.

Let's look at each of them:

Cape:

Venti-themed cape (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the products that is part of the collection is a cape, similar to Venti's own in Genshin Impact. It features an identical wing pattern on the back and an asymmetrical cut. Product details have revealed that the body of the cape will be made with 80% polyester, while the hood will be 100% cotton.

Shirts:

Two options for shirts (Image via HoYoverse)

The Venti collection is expected to offer two types of shirts, one with short sleeves and the other with long. The design with short sleeves will be offered in an all-white color. Whereas, the shirts with long sleeves will be made available in two color choices, namely cream and ivory, as shown in the image above.

Skirt / Shorts / Pants:

Skirt, shorts, and pants from the Venti collection (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans will have the option to style their Genshin-inspired shirts with either skirts, shorts, or pants. The shorts are eerily identical to the ones Venti wears in the game and will be made available in the cyan color alongside the skirts.

When it comes to pants, it is revealed that fans will be provided with two color options for them, namely cream and dark brown.

Oxford shoes:

Venti-themed footwear (Image via HoYoverse)

The collections will also introduce Venti-inspired footwear. Bearing the cyan-cream-brown color scheme, the Oxford shoes are designed to pair up nicely with the attire.

Envelope bag / Tote bag:

Themed Envelope and Tote bags (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can complete their Venti-themed outfits by adding an envelope or tote bag. The white and light green accessory can help them carry their belongings in style.

Here are the dimensions of the carry-ons:

Envelope bag : 25 x 19 x 7 cms

: 25 x 19 x 7 cms Tote bag: 40.5 x 34 x 11 cms

