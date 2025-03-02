Genshin Impact reportedly faces massive revenue drop in February 2025

Genshin Impact's monthly revenue has dropped considerably in February 2025, following a highly profitable January. According to information provided by Gacharevenue and sourced from SensorTower, the title earned 26,280,000 USD from mobile players in the past month, declining nearly 73% from the first month's sales. It has also fallen off five places in the revenue rankings of popular gacha games.

Genshin Impact revenue reportedly drops by 73% in February after massive sales in January 2025

Genshin Impact had a very successful start to the year, with their mobile revenue in January 2025 being 99,440,000 USD. They were also at the top of the Gacharevenue rankings. However, its revenue dropped considerably to 26,280,000 USD in February 2025, leading it to lose five places to games that had a better month, sales-wise.

Honkai Star Rail, a sister game to Genshin Impact, also saw a drop in revenue — although not as considerable — leading it to secure the fourth place in the rankings.

Here are the top ten highest earning gacha games of February 2025:

Pokemon TCG Pocket Love and Deepspace Dragon Ball Z Dokkan battle Honkai Star Rail Naruto Mobile Genshin Impact Monster Strike Zenless Zone Zero Fate/Grand Order Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

Aside from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, another one of the developer's titles called Zenless Zen Zero also secured a place in the top ten.

What could be the reason for the decline in revenue?

January was an amazing month of Genshin Impact, and rightly so. HoYoverse released the 5.3 update, which introduced two new 5-star characters to the game, one of them being an Archon. Both units are plenty strong in the current meta, and as such, sales surged with many spending money to get them. Moreover, the annual Lantern Rite festival, which coincides with the Lunar New Year, also helped boost the revenue.

February, on the other hand, saw the release of the 5.4 update, which added one new 5-star character in Mizuki, along with Sigewinne's rerun banner. While the former has failed to make any impact in the meta, the latter is regarded as a decent healer if not much. This could have discouraged players from spending on the banners, as they might want to hold on until stronger units return to the gacha game.

