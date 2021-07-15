Genshin Impact reveals Hu Tao's Birthday rewards

Genshin Impact has a tradition of rewarding players with gifts whenever an in-game character's birthday passes, and Hu Tao's birthday is just around the corner. Players will be receiving some special rewards from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor director herself, along with a letter that players can read.

Players will definitely enjoy this letter if they are a fan of Hu Tao, as such letters usually showcase some extra details about a character.

Players can learn about these upcoming rewards here and read Hu Tao's birthday letter in advance.

Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's birthday gifts revealed

Hu Tao's birthday falls on July 15th, and players will be able to read a special note from Hu Tao once this date comes to their time zone. This gift will come alongside 10 Violetgrass and Hu Tao's specialty dish, the Ghostly March. The food will revive a character with 15% of their Max HP, along with restoring an additional 550 HP.

Hu Tao has written a letter to the player that contains a poem that can be read along with an invitation to the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Fans of Hu Tao will definitely enjoy this letter from the popular character.

Hu Tao fans are wishing her well on her birthday and spreading messages on social media to celebrate this special day in Genshin Impact. Players who enjoy the community of Genshin Impact can take part by wishing Hu Tao a happy birthday on their social media of choice. Hu Tao is a character with a large fanbase, so many players are pitching in to spread the cheer.

Who is Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue and directs the proceedings of funerals and other services offered by the shop. Players will be familiar with her if they have completed her personal quest: Yet the Butterfly Flutters Away.

Hu Tao is an interesting and fun-loving character who enjoys pranks and poetry, and players can learn a lot about her through her personal story and voice lines.

Genshin Impact birthdays are always something to celebrate, especially with the extra rewards that players get from them.

