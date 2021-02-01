Genshin Impact royal weapons: What are they and how to get them

Genshin Impact's royal weapons are insanely powerful items for players to equip on their favorite characters. There are currently five available in the game: the Royal Longsword, Royal Spear, Royal Grimoire, Royal Bow, and Royal Greatsword.

Genshin Impact royal weapons

Paimon's bargains contains all sorts of items available to purchase for either Starglitter or Stardust, currencies you earn for pulling from Genshin Impact's Wish system. Players can access this shop through "Shop" from the Paimon Menu.

Stardust is the more common currency, earned by pulling three-star items. Starglitter comes from four and five-star pulls. Genshin Impact royal weapons cost 24 Starglitter. Currently, the Royal Longsword, Royal Spear, and Royal Greatsword are in Paimon's Starglitter shop. The selection changes each month.

Right now, Genshin Impact's Starglitter shop is the only way to obtain the royal weapons. One should note that Starglitter is a hard currency to get and even harder to save. It is tempting to spend five Starglitter on wishes to try and obtain new characters. Saving up for the royal weapons is a worthwhile endeavor.

Genshin Impact Royal Longsword

Type: Sword

Rarity: 4-Star

Base ATK: 42

Base Secondary: ATK 9%

Passive: Focus

Bonus: Upon damaging an enemy, increases CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Max five stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

An old longsword that belonged to the erstwhile rulers of Mondstadt. Exquisitely crafted, the carvings and embellishments testify to the stature of its owner.

Genshin Impact Royal Greatsword

Type: Claymore

Rarity: 4-Star

Base ATK: 44

Base Secondary: ATK 6%

Passive: Focus

Bonus: Upon damaging an enemy, increases CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Max five stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

An old greatsword that belonged to the erstwhile rulers of Mondstadt. It is made from the finest-quality materials and has stood the test of time. A weapon for use by royals only.

Genshin Impact Royal Spear

Type: Bow

Rarity: 4-Star

Base ATK: 44

Base Secondary: ATK 6%

Passive: Focus

Bonus: Upon damaging an enemy, increases CRIT Rate by 8/10/12/14/16%. Max five stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

This polearm was once cherished by a member of the old nobility that governed Mondstadt long ago. Although it has never seen the light of day, it is still incomparably sharp.