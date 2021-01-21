Genshin Impact's Rosaria: Everything known so far

Ever since Genshin Impacts' Rosaria graced players' screens, there has been rampant speculation about her inclusion as a playable character.

Rosaria already has a rabid following of fans on the internet due to her unique look and abrasive personality, both of which lie in sharp contrast to her fellow nun, Barbara.

Here's what is known about her so far:

Genshin Impact's Rosaria, Nun of the Church of Favonius

First introduced in The Chalk Prince and the Dragon storyline, Rosaria quickly became a fan-favorite character. Tall, pale, and well developed, Rosaria has short, deep red hair with long bangs in front.

Her pale pink eyes contrast with dark eyeliner, and her outfit is more gothic than anything seen in the game so far.

In the Japanese version of Genshin Impact, Ai Kakuma performs Rosaria's voice. Her English voice actor is still unknown at this time.

Her demeanor is as icy as the vision that hangs by her lower back, with a ruthless idea of religious piety. She is the opposite of Genshin Impact's Barbara in almost every way, shape, and form. What kind of nun wears silver claws on each of her fingers? Rosaria, that's who.

There is no word yet about whether or not Rosaria will be playable. However, Genshin Impact rarely gives players unique looking characters that carry a vision, without releasing them sooner or later.

Rumors have been circulating that she may be a 4-Star polearm character. At this point, there is confirmation that she wields the ice element, as her vision is visible all through her scenes in the game's storyline.

SHE BEAUTIFUL — katherine (@katvis18) December 11, 2020

With such an overwhelming player reaction to Genshin Impact's Rosaria, MiHoYo would miss out on tons of dollars if she does not end up as a pullable character.