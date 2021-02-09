Genshin Impact's most "simped-over" characters

Set in the world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact features some of the prettiest in-game visuals as well as stunningly beautiful in-game characters.

Since the release of Genshin Impact, players have been awestruck by the aesthetic character designs. Additionally, the characters from the fantasy RPG have managed to enchant players with breathtaking visuals.

The community took such a liking to Genshin Impact that the game managed to earn almost 400 million dollars in revenue within two months of its release. This article lists the five most "simped-over" or community-favorite characters in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 most attractive characters in Genshin Impact

#5. - Mona

Mona in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Mona Megistus is a five-star rated Hydro-elemental character in Genshin Impact. Apart from being an extremely high-skilled astrologer, Mona is arguably one of the cutest characters in Genshin Impact.

Flaunting pale green eyes, Mona wears her long hair in two pigtails. The hydro-elemental character can be found wearing a black and purple dress with gold linings. Mona also sports black gloves with purple sleeves to further add to the black and purple aura she has about herself.

#4. - Diluc

Diluc in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Diluc Ragnvindr is a five-star rated pyro-elemental character in Genshin Impact. The former member of the Knights of Favonius continues to protect Mondstadt even after being relieved of his duty. On top of being one of the highest DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Diluc's in-game appearance adds to his popularity.

Diluc can be found sporting a black coat with golden trimmings and tassels over a black shirt and a white vest. Similar to most characters in Genshin Impact, Diluc can also be seen wearing gloves.

#3. - Jean

Jean in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Jean Gunnhildr, a descendant of the prestigious Gunnhildr Clan, is a five-star rated anemo-elemental character in Genshin Impact. On top of being one of the most attractive characters in Genshin Impact, Jean is always tirelessly working to handle distortions across Mondstadt, as well as to maintain the freedom of the city.

Jean appears to be tall and athletic, with short blonde hair and greyish-blue eyes. She can be found wearing a multi-colored strapless shirt with gold symbols and linings. Jean's official artwork portrays her wielding the mythical Favonius sword.

#2. - Zhongli

Zhongli in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli, the five star-rated polearm-bearing geo-elemental character in Genshin Impact, was introduced to the game in December - more than two months after the game's initial launch. However, since his addition as a playable character, Zhongli has made a name for himself for being calm, composed and serious.

The tall man with dark brown hair appears to fit Zhongli's on-screen charisma perfectly. Adding visual effects while using his geo-elemental abilities simply makes Zhongli an ideal fit for the "angry, young man" narrative.

#1. - Ganyu

Ganyu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ever since her release on January 12, Ganyu has been making the rounds online. Be it the her unique responses to each character or simply her appearance, fans cannot seem to get enough of Ganyu. Being a five-star rated cryo-elemental character, Ganyu is an extremely powerful addition to any party.

Ganyu appears as half-human and half-adeptus in Genshin Impact, which makes her extremely unique. Ganyu's in-game visuals feature characteristics of both regular characters from Teyvat, as well as Gods. With an appearance like that, it is safe to say that Ganyu is undoubtedly the most "simped-over" character in Genshin Impact.